New Videos From BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL and NATURAL WOMAN at 54 Below

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54 Below has released three new performance clips from recent evenings celebrating the songwriting legacy of Carole King, drawing on material from both BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL and the venue's NATURAL WOMAN concert programming. The videos capture three distinct performers working through some of King's most enduring compositions, each bringing a different vocal sensibility to a catalog that has defined decades of American popular music.

The first clip features EJ Adiele performing "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," one of the songs King originally wrote for other artists before it became a cornerstone of her own story. Adiele's reading leans into the song's emotional vulnerability, treating the lyric as a genuine question rather than a period piece. The second video showcases Praise Oranika tackling "Some Kind of Wonderful," another early King composition that found its audience through outside recordings before King's own voice became the primary lens through which listeners heard her work. Oranika brings a warmth and directness to the material that suits the intimate 54 Below setting.

The third clip comes from the NATURAL WOMAN programming strand, with Gabrielle Elisabeth performing "(You Make Me Feel Like A) Natural Woman," the song that has become perhaps the single most recognizable title in King's catalog. Elisabeth's performance anchors the clip in the kind of full-voiced commitment the song demands, and the result is one of the more striking moments across the three videos. All three evenings were produced by Joshua Rothstein with music direction by Matthew Lowy.

The releases arrive as King's theatrical biography continues to draw attention across multiple productions. BroadwayWorld recently covered Theatre Under The Stars' production of BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL, which released its own set of performance clips featuring renditions of several songs that also appear in the 54 Below programs.

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