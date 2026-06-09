Review: FILIPINOS ON BROADWAY Celebrates Talent and Community at 54 Below

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Filipinos on Broadway returned to 54 Below, bringing together a wide range of Filipino performers for a one-night celebration of talent, identity, and community. The concert highlighted both established and rising artists, creating a space that felt as much about representation as it did about performance. From the start, there was a clear sense of purpose behind the night, with each number contributing to a larger feeling of pride and visibility.

The cast featured Reanne Acasio, Aeden Alvarez, Gabriel Argate, Niki Badua, Amaya Braganza, Josh Carandang, Tatianna Córdoba, Zac Cruz, Joah Ditto, Jo Garcia-Reger, Angelica Hale, Jessi Kirtley, Naomi Latta, Miranda Macasero, Gabriel Vernon Nunag, Raymond Salgado, Kay Sibal, Regine Sophia, Angelo Soriano, Christopher James Tamayo, and Jason Yanto. It’s a large group, but the show handled it well, giving performers space to stand out while still maintaining a strong ensemble presence throughout the night.

Josh Carandang delivered one of the most vocally impressive moments with “Somebody to Love” by Queen. It’s a demanding song, both technically and emotionally, and he met it head-on. The control in the upper register stood out immediately, but what made the performance land was how grounded it felt. He didn’t rush the build, letting the song grow naturally into its bigger moments, which made the payoff feel earned rather than pushed.

Angelica Hale brought a different kind of intensity with “Fallin’” by Alicia Keys. The performance leaned into the emotional pull of the song without overcomplicating it. Vocally, there was a clear strength and consistency that carried through the entire number, but it was the phrasing that made it stand out. She gave the song space to breathe, which allowed the emotion to come through in a way that felt honest and direct.

Regine Sophia and Miranda Macasero teamed up for “Get Happy / Happy Days Are Here Again,” and the pairing worked well because of how balanced it felt. The number relies on contrast and interplay, and both performers leaned into that without trying to overpower each other. The result was a clean, well-structured performance that highlighted both voices while keeping the energy steady throughout.

Aeden Alvarez brought a strong sense of groove to “Don’t You Worry ’Bout a Thing,” joined by Augie Bello on saxophone. The live sax added a layer of texture that gave the performance a more dynamic feel, and Alvarez matched that energy vocally. There was a looseness to the performance that worked in its favor, allowing the rhythm to drive the number without losing control of the vocals.

What made Filipinos on Broadway work overall was how clearly it centered both talent and community. The variety of performances kept the night engaging, but the throughline of shared identity gave it a stronger sense of cohesion. At 54 Below, that combination of individuality and unity landed in a way that felt both celebratory and grounded, making the concert feel meaningful without losing its sense of entertainment.

Find more upcoming shows at 54 Below on their website here.



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