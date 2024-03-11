54 SINGS BROADWAY THE GOLDEN AGE Announced At 54 Below This April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 BELOW will present 54 Sings Broadway: The Golden Age on April 3rd at 9:30pm.

This gilded era of theatre enchanted audiences with a new form of storytelling that was pioneered by writing partners like Rodgers and Hammerstein. In an indelible celebration of Broadway's greatest influences, this evening will be filled with familiar (and forgotten) favorites like “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “I Have Confidence,” “Tom, Dick Or Harry,” “This Nearly Was Mine,” and many more!

Spend a night applauding the work of the prolific composers and lyricists who have influenced American musical theatre for generations!

Produced by Katie Kane (Papermill Rising Star 2018 Nominee, Montclair at the MET) Music Direction by James Stryska (Founder of UNCG Miscast Cabaret Benefit Concert)

Featuring William Warren Carver (An Officer and a Gentleman national tour, My Fair Lady national tour, Mary Poppins at Media Theatre), Caroline Lynch Desmarais (CATS and Fiddler on the Roof at Interlakes Theatre), Amanda Donnelly (The Polar Express Train Ride), Drew Eldridge (Ragtime at Count Basie Center for the Arts), Mia Grizutti (Papermill Rising Star 2022 Nominee), Jake Koch (LINK Class 6), Mackenzie McCarthy (Musical Theatre NATS Winner), Matthew Nathan (national tour of Peppa Pig Sing-Along Party!), Luke Bob Robinson (The Music Man at The 5th Avenue Theater, The Good Swimmer at Brooklyn Academy of Music New Works Festival), Sabrina Rudden (Tony n' Tina's Wedding tour, The House Where Nobody Lives Off-Broadway, Hip Hop High – The Musical Off-Broadway), Sam St. Jean (Charlie & The Chocolate Factory national tour), Chloe Stavis (Blind Injustice with PEAK Performances), Deanna Jolie Thomas (Blind Injustice with PEAK Performances), Henry Thrasher (Natasha Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 Regional Premiere, The Little Mermaid at Area Stage), Grayson Todd (Kinky Boots at Interlakes Summer Theatre, Cinderella and Brigadoon at Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts).

Tickets

54 Sings Broadway: The Golden Age plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on April 3rd. Cover charges are $29 (includes $5 in fees) - $40 (includes $5 in fees.) Premiums are $67.50 (includes $7.50 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.