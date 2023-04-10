54 SINGS BO BURNHAM is Coming to 54 Below in August

54 Below will present "54 Sings Bo Burnham," a show featuring the music of the acclaimed comedian and musician, Bo Burnham. The show is produced by Gabriela Torres and music directed by James Stryska, and will take place on August 31st at 9:30 PM.

Bo Burnham has gained a massive following for his unique blend of music, comedy, and social commentary. From his early days on YouTube to his recent Netflix specials, Burnham has become one of the most influential and innovative comedians of his generation. "54 Sings Bo Burnham" will showcase some of his most beloved songs, including "Welcome to the Internet," "Art is Dead," and "Sad."

Gabriela Torres, the producer of "54 Sings Bo Burnham," says, "Bo Burnham's music and comedy has defined a generation. We are so excited to celebrate his amazing work onstage at 54 Below. We have an incredible group of performers who will bring their own unique spin to his work and we cannot wait for audiences to see the incredible work this cast has put into this project."

"54 Sings Bo Burnham" promises to be a hilarious and entertaining night out for fans of comedy, music, and theater. Don't miss your chance to see this one-of-a-kind cabaret show at 54 Below.

Tickets for "54 Sings Bo Burnham" are available now atClick Here.