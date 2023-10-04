54 Below Celebrates Halloween with Michael Cerveris, Lucia Spina, Alysia Velez, and More

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards® Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, is thrilled to celebrate the spooky season this October with a spectacular line up of shows including 54 Goes Horror!, Redefining Femme Fatale: Songs of Sex and Murder, and Into Sweeney Todd’s Woods.

54 GOES HORROR – OCTOBER 4 AT 7PM

Celebrate the Spooky Season in Broadway’s Living Room with an homage to horror from musicals long past! 54 Goes Horror! is a spectre-tacular evening of merriment, murder and mystery. Music directed by Neil Klein (Archie’s Weird Parody, Playing Dead) and starring a host of hair-raising performers. Be ready to be terrified with songs from Sweeney Todd, Little Shop of Horrors, American Psycho, and more. Get ready for the fright of your life as we kick off October with 54 Goes Horror!

Featuring Frenie Acoba, Danielle Breistein, Avery Ingvarson, Nathan Lanum, Gina Lardi, Josh Lococo, Hugo Rose Reale, Haley Seda, Cesario Tirado-Ortiz, Sam Ust, and more stars to be announced!

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

RADIO 54.1: A LITTLE BIT OF…HALLOWEEN – OCTOBER 22 AT 9:30PM

Enter the world of Radio 54.1: A Little Bit of… Halloween.

Yes that’s right! Your favorite sardonic radio hosts Tyler McCall (Fiddler on the Roof national tour, 54 Below, Totaled, Mandela) and Neil McLinden (Totaled, The Neighborhood Playhouse, Daydreamer), and their esteemed producer Adan Gallegos (Broadway By The Year, 54 Below, Macha) are back at it again LIVE! at famed venue 54 Below with a spooky Halloween spectacular!

Join our esteemed cast and crew as they take you through an evening of mystifying songs and harrowing storytelling meant to keep you perched at the edge of your seat!

Coming fresh off the heels of their smashing debut live broadcast of their very own radio spectacular featuring incredible New York based talent, our intrepid radio hosts have once again curated an auditory evening meant to tingle the senses and send chills up the spine.

We encourage all of our incredible guests to come in costume and spread the Halloween spirit!

Featuring Gregory Boyer, Rita Castagna, January Eyler, Adan V. Gallegos, Adam Lucas, Milena Makse, Tyler McCall, Neil McLinden, Molly Russo, and more stars to be announced!

Join us for a night you’ll never forget…

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

A HALLOWEEN PREGAME CONCERT, FEATURING BROADWAY’S SPOOKY AND HAUNTED MUSICALS – OCTOBER 23 AT 9:30PM

What better way to get in the Halloween spirit than to listen to the music of the night in Broadway’s Living Room? We’re celebrating musicals like The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Sweeney Todd, Beetlejuice, Heathers, and Wicked, featuring a cast full of your favorite Broadway up-and-comers. Just make sure to say our names 3 times and we’ll be there! Produced by Alyssa Jaffe and Ayra Kartal, grab your tickets and let’s do the time warp again!

Featuring Ezekiel Andrew, RJ Christian, Joshua Shea Coates, Jose Contreras, Cara Rose DiPietro, Alyssa Jaffe, Ava Jaffe, Ayra Kartal, Molly Kavanaugh, Jacob Tyler Kent, Brett Klock, Chloe Savit, Samantha Sherman, and Hannah Lauren Wilson.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

REDEFINING FEMME FATALE: SONGS OF SEX AND MURDER – OCTOBER 27 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for a night of sex, murder, and mayhem! This collection of merry murderesses will give you an unforgettable night celebrating the dark and sultry females of Broadway and other media. From Chicago to Sunset Boulevard to Mean Girls, director and producer Elisabeth Nordeen has curated a collection of songs that are sure to make you wish we never said goodbye!

Featuring Joanna Afonso, Sophia Campbell, Gianna Conklin-Gonsalves, Margarita Gamarnik, London Riley Keller, Marisol Medina, Isabella Orosco, Audrey Portela, Adrianna Romeo, Delaney Steiger, Barbara Stultz, and Reilly Sylvester.

Joined by Lain Walls on piano, Valentina Perdido on guitar, Thomas E. Carley on bass, and Shane Corwin on drums.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

INTO SWEENEY TODD’S WOODS – OCTOBER 29 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Sweeney Todd meets the witches, giants and mysterious men of Into the Woods…

Back for a ninth smash year to celebrate Halloween!! Well Hello, Little Girl… There are Giants in the Sky at 54 Below when host Rob Maitner (Sondheim Unplugged) and some of Broadway and cabaret’s spookiest talents (along with a ghoulish trio of Sondheimhood’s creepiest musicians) collide for a night celebrating the music of these two landmark musicals. God, That’s Good! The trees rustle, a wolf howls, something’s eerie in the night air: it’s The Last Midnight. The perfect way to end your Halloween celebrations – or perhaps start them! City on Fire! … He shaved the necks of gentlemen who never thereafter…

Featuring special guests Lucia Spina and Alysia Velez from the Broadway revival of Into The Woods.

Featuring Scott Coulter, Harris Doran, Rob Maitner, Jonathan Raviv, Julie Reyburn, and Marquee Five.

Joined by Jerry DeVore on bass and Jonathan Russell on violin.

Music directed by John Fischer.

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $80 premium seating ($89.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

DELECTABLY EVIL: BROADWAY’S GREATEST VILLAINS – OCTOBER 29 AT 9:30PM

Villains have more fun anyway…

Be prepared for a night of twisted fun jam-packed with wickedness and deceit featuring your favorite Broadway villains! Expect songs from Heathers, Mean Girls, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and many more. Join Gabriela Torres (producer) as we take a plunge into the dark side with this star-studded cast. Music direction by Neil Klein.

Featuring Kolby Bates, Connor Burns, Tristan Caldwell, Aaron Dix, Kenzie Elizabeth, Jared Goodwin, Molly Kavanaugh, Tori Jade Lopez, Lauren Riddle, Huxley Robb, Molly Russo, Lily Soto, Natalie Steele, and Gabriela Torres.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY SIGNS! HALLOWEEN SHOW, FEAT. Michael Cerveris, Sandra Mae Frank, & MORE – OCTOBER 31 AT 9:30PM

After last year’s sold out Halloween show, Broadway SIGNs! returns to 54 Below for another bone chilling night of storytelling and song from Broadway’s Deaf artists and vocalists! Pirate Jenny is back and bringing tales from Poe and songs from Sondheim, plus cult classics, from Elvira to Danny Elfman’s Oingo Boingo. It’s a “Dead Man’s Party!” Let us rattle your bones in ASL and spoken English with our ghoulish ghosts on stage.

Featuring Joey Antonio, Joshua Castille, Joey Caverly, Michael Cerveris, JAC Cook, Sandra Mae Frank, Gregor Lopes, Rosa Lee Timm, and more stars to be announced!

ASL Interpretation by Alberto Medero

Produced by Jo-Ann Dean, SIGNmation, with assistant production by Katie Lloyd.

Music direction and piano by Kevin Winebold (Disney Theatrical Group)

$60 cover charge ($67.50 with fees). $95 premium seating ($106 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

INTO SWEENEY TODD’S WOODS October 29 at 7pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)