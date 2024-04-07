54 BELOW SINGS ELVIS Set For May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Caleb Barnett, Andrew Frace, Wesley Carpenter, Pasquale Crociata, and many more in 54 Below Sings Elvis on May 26th at 9:30 pm. The performance promises an electric evening honoring the life and career of the legendary King of Rock, Elvis Presley! This concert-style show will feature Broadway and national tour alum performing his greatest hits exactly how you remember them. From the King's early chart-toppers like “All Shook Up” and “Heartbreak Hotel” to his iconic ‘68 Comeback Special performance of “If I Can Dream,” this charismatic show will guide you chronologically through the inimitable career of Elvis Presley. Don't miss out on this performance that will take you back to the birth of Rock n' Roll! Produced by Nicolas Fernandez, Landry Champlin, Joseph Thor, and Patrick Phalen.

54 Below Sings Elvis plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on May 26th at 9:30 pm. Cover charges are $29 (includes $4 in fees) - $40 (includes $5 in fees.) Premiums are $67.50 (includes $7.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at the button below. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT THE CAST

Andrew Frace - Jersey Boys (Broadway); Kelly McIntyre - A Night With Janis Joplin (National Tour); Wesley Carpenter - SIX (Broadway); Justin Albinder - Jersey Boys (National Tour); Pasquale Crociata - White Rose (Off-Broadway); Tony Clements - Jersey Boys (National Tour); A.J. Davis - Rock & Roll Man (Off-Broadway); Caleb Barnett - Aladdin (Broadway); Nicolas Fernandez - Jersey Boys (Norwegian Cruise Line); Pete the Cat (National Tour); Joseph Thor and Friends Craft a Musical (54 Below); Landry Champlin - 54 Sings the Eras Tour; Joseph Thor and Friends Craft a Musical (Producer; 54 Below); Norman f-ing Rockwell (Producer; The Green Room 42); 28k followers on TikTok; Joseph Thor - Joseph Thor and Friends Craft a Musical (Producer; 54 Below); Norman f-ing Rockwell (Producer; The Green Room 42); Joseph Thor and Friends Sings 2011 (Producer; Chelsea Stage and Table); 15k followers on TikTok; Patrick Phalen - Shucked, Ruben and Clay 20th Anniversary Tour (Drums/Percussion); Elf the Musical (National Tour; Drums/Percussion); Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (Norwegian Cruise Line; Drums/Percussion), Jersey Boys (Norwegian Cruise Line; Drums/Percussion); Nick Bernardi - The Perfect Game (Off-Broadway); Jesse Lynn Harte - The Perfect Game (Off-Broadway), Legally Blonde (National Tour); Shelby Brown - Jersey Boys (Norwegian Cruise Line); Maya Christian - Jagged Little Pill (National Tour); Alex Herrera - Jersey Boys (Norwegian Cruise Line); Dominque Scott - Rock N' Roll Man (Off-Broadway); Sydney Dotson - Fiddler On the Roof (Papermill Playhouse); Emmy Daniels - Joseph Thor and Friends Craft a Musical (54 Below); Daniel Velasquez - Jersey Boys (Norwegian Cruise Line); Landon Zwick - Jersey Boys (Norwegian Cruise Line); Gabrielle Browdy - 54 Below Sings Ariana Grande; 54 Below Sings Led Zeppelin; Matt Beary - Jersey Boys (Norwegian Cruise Line)

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at the button below.