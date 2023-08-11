10 Videos With Jason Danieley Of WITHOUT A SONG... at 54 Below

54 Below and Broadway World Cabaret favorite will return with new show.

By: Aug. 11, 2023

Video: Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joe's Pub
Photos: Lucie Arnaz Lookin' Lively In I GOT THE JOB! at 54 Below Photo 2 Lucie Arnaz Resplendent In Show Photos
Internet Sensation Jonathan Hoover To Make Solo Show Debut at 54 Below With SECOND-RATE SO Photo 3 Jonathan Hoover Brings Inappropriate Patti and Himself to 54 Below
Interview: Pier Lamia Porter And Malaikia Sims-Winfrey of A TRIBUTE TO TINA TURNER AND THE Photo 4 Co-Producers Talk TINA TURNER Concert At 54 Below

10 Videos With Jason Danieley Of WITHOUT A SONG... at 54 Below Concert star and Broadway's most dashing leading man, Jason Danieley, is set to make a return to Broadway's Living Room this month and all feels right with the world.  A cabaret season without a Jason Danieley show is something that cannot be borne, and this season the award winner will present WITHOUT A SONG... on August 18th and 19th.   This new program will offer Jason's audiences a look at some of the songs that have held significant meaning in his decades-long career as a storyteller.

Excitedly, the Broadway World Cabaret team has been sharing with each other some YouTube videos that we use to get our Danieley fix between shows, and while we all await August 18th, we are happy to share our personal choices with our readers.

Reserve seats to either of the 7 pm performances of WITHOUT A SONG... on the 54 Below website HERE.   

Visit the Jason Danieley website HERE.

1.   I Have Dreamed

2.  What Kind of Fool Am I?

3.  Marry Me A Little 

4.   I Miss The Music

5.  A Light In The Dark

6.  Someone To Watch Over Me

7.  The Impossible Dream

8.  Come Back To Me

9.  Nature Boy

10.  Something's Coming



Recommended For You