10 Videos To Welcome A SWINGING BIRDLAND CHRISTMAS Back To Birdland For The Next Week

The holidays have officially arrived in New York City, and it's not because of the tree at Rockefeller Center, the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, or the Macy's Santaland: it's because A Swinging Birdland Christmas returns to Birdland tonight at 5:30, and it will be on the Birdland stage every night at 5:30, right up through Christmas.

The popular holiday show starring Klea Blackhurst, Jim Caruso, and Billy Stritch has become an annual stop for many people celebrating the season, and with good reason, too. These three exceptional performers, colleagues, and best mates put on one heck of a great show, rich with Klea's tender acting moments on the ballads, Jim's perfectly-timed comedy on the specialty numbers, Billy's one-of-a-kind arrangements on every song, and harmonies worthy of The Andrews Sisters and ABBA (hey, don't knock those ABBA harmonies, they were great).

Excited by the return of the holiday musical comedy cabaret, Broadway World Cabaret has culled together some YouTube offerings both on video and on audio, courtesy of the Swinging Birdland Christmas cast album (available everywhere). Enjoy the YouTube video crawl below and secure reservations to A SWINGING BIRDLAND CHRISTMAS on the Birdland website HERE.

1. Swinging Birdland Christmas Trailer

2. On Playbill Online

3. By Stephen Sorokoff

4. More from Stephen Sorokoff

5. It Happened in Sun Valley/Snow

6. Stephen Sorokoff Again

7. On Famous in New York

8. Christmas is Starting Now/It's The Holiday Season

9. Donny Osmond Hijacks The Show

10. Kay Thompson's Jingle Bells