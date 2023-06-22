10 Videos That Will Bring Us To Birdland For BRING ME GIANTS Starring Robbie Rozelle

Robbie Rozelle is a busy fellow. The director of cabaret artists and A&R Director at Broadway Records is so busy, in fact, that he only has time for one personal appearance in this calendar year and it's happening next week at Birdland Theater (tickets HERE.)

On June 29th at 8:30 pm, Rozelle will present an all-new show titled BRING ME GIANTS. Working alongside longtime colleague, Musical Director Yasuhiko Fukuoka, and backed up by his own band The Two Drink Minimum, Robbie Rozelle will bring his signature storytelling style to a show that will feature guest artists Liz Callaway, Mauricio Martinez, Jordan Matthew Brown and Allison Wilkes.

While we while away the time, waiting for Robbie's latest creation, the Broadway World Cabaret team has been scrolling through YouTube, looking at some of our favorite Rozelle moments from the past. Enjoy our roundup, check back later for an in-depth interview with Robbie, and get reservations to BRING ME GIANTS on the Birdland website HERE.

Visit the Robbie Rozelle website HERE.

1. No More

2. The Aged Out Medley

3. When There's No One

4. Tomorrow/Here Comes The Sun

5. I Was Here

6. Happy Days/Get Happy

7. Move On

8. Suddenly Seymour

9. In Hell's Kitchen

10. Meadowlark

About the Artist:

Robbie Rozelle is a celebrated entertainer, director, writer and producer. Frequently playing to sold-out crowds across Manhattan, his show “Songs From Inside My Locker” was recorded live and released in 2020 to much acclaim. In 2019-2020, he had a seven-month residency at 54 Below. As a writer and director, he has frequently collaborated with two-time Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin, Tony award nominee Melissa Errico, Broadway stars Nikka Graff Lanzarone and Nathan Salstone. His frequent collaborations with 15th Anniversary Elphaba Jessica Vosk culminated in her debut album “Wild and Free,” which debuted on four Billboard charts. By day, he is the A&R Director of the Grammy Award-winning Broadway Records, where he regularly produces albums, including the recent duo album “Something Stupid,” for Patti Murin and Colin Donnell. @divarobbie

Birdland Theater is located at 315 West 44th Street, NYC.