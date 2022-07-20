Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

10 Videos That Make Us Want To Come To COME HELL AND HIGH WATER Starring Aaron David Gleason at 54 Below

Singer-songwriter Aaron David Gleason brings his rock and roll sounds to the basement... mostly.

Jul. 20, 2022  

10 Videos That Make Us Want To Come To COME HELL AND HIGH WATER Starring Aaron David Gleason at 54 Below Rock and Roll singer-songwriter Aaron David Gleason will return to 54 Below, where he has worked in the past as performer, producer and director, but his new show COME HELL AND HIGH WATER is a bit of a departure for the innovative artist. In his mission to tell his real-life story, the always-edge Gleason has decided to go out of his comfort zone, and although there will be elements of his rock aesthetic, Aaron David is going traditional.

In this program directed by Tony Award recipient Joanna Gleason (some relation) and Musical Directed by Darnell White, Aaron David Gleason will perform his own works, some rock music, some Great American Songbook, and some musical theater. It promises to be a personal musical journey for Gleason, and chance for his fans to see a different side of him than they are used to, but that they will enjoy, all the same.

In anticipation of COME HELL AND HIGH WATER Broadway World Cabaret has been trolling the YouTube channels in search of some favorites from the ADG canon, which we present here to showcase an artist who is an original, as he prepares to push his artist's envelope in new directions and new ways.

For information and reservations to Aaron David Gleason's COME HELL AND HIGH WATER visit the 54 Below website HERE.

1. The Favor

2. Performing Only SON SPIKE HILL

3. Be Kind To Her

4. Under Pressure

5. The Taking

6. Be Your Fool

7. Progress

8. Mastermind

9. Rock 'n Roll With Me

10. Promo Video For COME HELL AND HIGH WATER



