10 Videos That Have Us Excited To See ARI'S ARIAS at Birdland Theater

It hasn't taken Ari Axelrod much time to establish himself as a force in the cabaret industry. With a couple of hit shows under his belt, a successful learning institution that is BRIDGING THE GAP between the musical theater stage and the nightclub stage, and a Broadway World Award for his virtual presentation of his much-lauded A CELEBRATION OF JEWISH BROADWAY, Mr. Axelrod has become one of the new faces to watch.

On December 12th, Axelrod will present his new solo show, ARI'S ARIAS, at The Birdland Theater, a room with which he has history, for it is where his own shows have played but it is also where the BRIDGING THE GAP end-of-term showcases take place. For this show, Ari has curated some of the musical stories closest to his heart into a sixty-plus minute exploration of what cabaret and the art of storytelling mean to him. Speaking personally, this writer saw the show's workshop, last summer, and found it to be a fascinating and fabulous, eclectic and electrifying collection of music and performances worth watching.

However, December 12th is still a few days away, so here is a group of videos to keep everyone satisfied and curious about what, exactly, is going to happen when Axelrod strides up onto the stage at Birdland. It should be an interesting night.

Ari Axelrod's headshot is by Michael Kushner

1. Stars And The Moon

2. With Him

3. Cool

4. Neverland

5. God Knows Where

6. Somewhere

7. Surgery Medley

8. Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?

9. Bring Him Home

10. This Is Not Over Yet.