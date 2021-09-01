10 Videos That Get Us Thrilled To See NICOLE HENRY SINGS WHITNEY HOUSTON At 54 Below On September 14th

Internationally acclaimed jazz singer Nicole Henry was poised and ready to go, the moment the clubs of New York City re-opened, and the statuesque beauty was one of the first performers to make it up onto the stage at Feinstein's/54 Below, with a brand-new show to celebrate live entertainment, Gay Pride, and the release of her new single, Feeling Good. After waking up the nightlife with her rollicking good time of a show, Ms. Henry hit the road to play some other towns in need of her musical gifts, but this month Nicole returns to the Midtown Manhattan Super Club with her pre-pandemic smash-hit I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY: Nicole Henry SINGS Whitney Houston. Henry's followers and fans can look forward to catching her September 14th show at 54 Below (reservations can be made HERE) and Nicole's Newbies can read her rave review in Broadway World HERE before buying tickets, just to get a feel for the evening ahead. In the meantime, here are ten videos to help get you revved up for an evening of Houston, done the Henry way.