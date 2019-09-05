getTV Remembers Valerie Harper With Special HOT IN CLEVELAND Episode

getTV will pay tribute to four time-Emmy-winning actress Valerie Harper, who died Friday, by airing a special 2013 episode of "Hot in Cleveland," in which Harper guest-starred, on Friday, September 6 at 7:30 pm ET.

The episode, entitled "Love Is All Around," also guest stars Mary Tyler Moore and Cloris Leachman and series regulars Betty White and Georgia Engel, who all co-starred with Harper on the long-running "Mary Tyler Moore Show." On that series, Harper created the role she was best-known for, of Rhoda Morgenstern, who she later played on a spin-off series, "Rhoda."

The actresses all play former members of a bowling team who reunite, causing old rivalries to resurface. "Hot in Cleveland," which also stars Valerie Bertinelli, Jane Leeves and Wendie Malick, airs weeknights from 6-8 PM ET on getTV.





