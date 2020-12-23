for King & Country Will Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Christmas Day

Four-time GRAMMY Award-winning duo and Curb | Word Entertainment recording artist for KING & COUNTRY will be making a special holiday appearance on ABC's GOOD MORNING AMERICA on Christmas Day, performing their timeless rendition of the Christmas classic "Little Drummer Boy." This holiday season marks the third time that the duo led by Joel and Luke Smallbone has placed a version of "Little Drummer Boy" on Billboard's Holiday Digital Songs chart, with the track coming in with a Top 10 showing. Watch the performance - from Nashville's historic Grand Ole Opry House - when GOOD MORNING AMERICA airs Dec. 25th on ABC at 7:00am (local time).

To watch the "Little Drummer Boy" music video which features two generations of Smallbones, see below.

for KING & COUNTRY has now seen five songs from its Christmas full length album A Drummer Boy Christmas hit the Billboard Holiday Digital Songs Chart. A Drummer Boy Christmas has reached No. 2 on the Billboard Top Holiday Albums Chart, No. 1 on the iTunes Top Albums Chart, and No. 1 on the mainstream Amazon Best Sellers - Digital Albums Chart, securing itself as a musical staple during the 2020 holiday season.

Four-time GRAMMY® award-winning Pop duo for KING & COUNTRY, comprised of brothers Joel & Luke Smallbone, have garnered seven No. 1 hits, ten Top 10 hits, four GRAMMY Awards, seven GMA Dove Awards, one Billboard Music Award, and two American Music Award nominations. The duo has evolved into a worldwide phenomenon, crafting songs that celebrate all aspects of the human condition - faith, hope, loss, adversity, and the strength of unity in times of hardship. Their multi-week No. 1 hit "TOGETHER" (feat. Kirk Franklin and Tori Kelly) released earlier this year is evidence of that, while the 11-week No. 1 hit "God Only Knows" has become a beacon of hope for folks around the world. The duo's burn the ships | world tour SOLD-OUT over 40 shows across the world including USA, Australia, Germany, Netherlands, and New Zealand. Currently, Joel and Luke are on the road supporting their first Christmas album A Drummer Boy Christmas and can be seen on A Drummer Boy Drive-In: The Christmas Tour supporting The Salvation Army. for KING & COUNTRY has accumulated over one billion career on-demand streams to date.

