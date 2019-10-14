Zoe Kravitz Stars as Catwoman in THE BATMAN

Variety reports that Zoe Kravitz has been cast in "The Batman" as film's most famous feline: Catwoman. Matt Reeves writes and directs.

The film is currently scheduled for release on June 25, 2021.

Kravitz is best known for starring in HBO's "Big Little Lies." She also had roles in "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" and "Dope."

Robert Pattinson will play Batman in the upcoming film.

Kravitz will star opposite Robert Pattinson as Batman. Other notable actresses who have played Catwoman include Anne Hathaway, Michelle Pfeiffer, Halle Berry, and Eartha Kitt.

Read the original story on Variety.





