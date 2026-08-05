Zarna Garg Jokes About Marriage Rules and Not Talking to Her Husband

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Zarna Garg took the stage on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon for a stand-up set built around marriage, delving into what she described as the actual rules to a happy relationship. Garg leaned into material about not communicating with her husband, framing the lack of talking as central to keeping the peace at home.

The set also turned to cultural differences, with Garg drawing a contrast between American dating norms and Indian marriage traditions. She pointed out that Indian marriage culture does not carry the same sexed-up framing that often shows up in American depictions of romance, using the comparison as a throughline for the routine.

Garg built the set around personal material drawn from her own marriage, mining specifics about her relationship for laughs rather than broad observational jokes. The routine moved between the practicalities of staying married and the cultural expectations she grew up around, giving the set a distinct point of view rooted in her own experience.

The appearance placed Garg's stand-up front and center on the program, with the segment functioning as a straightforward comedy set rather than a sit-down conversation with host Jimmy Fallon. The set is available to stream on Peacock alongside the rest of the episode.

More on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Recent Articles Callum Turner Recalls Being Pitched ONE NIGHT ONLY as a 'Sex Purge'

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...