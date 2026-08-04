Callum Turner Recalls Being Pitched ONE NIGHT ONLY as a 'Sex Purge'

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Callum Turner sat down with Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to talk about his new film ONE NIGHT ONLY, including his reaction to hearing the project's premise pitched to him in blunt terms. Turner recalled the film being described to him as a sex purge, a characterization that came up as he and Fallon dug into the movie's unconventional setup.

The conversation also touched on Turner's preparation for the role, including his approach to nailing a New York accent for the film. He revealed that he studied interviews of Fallon himself as part of that process, giving the host a direct hand in shaping his performance. Turner additionally discussed an unexpected detail from his upbringing, saying he avoided listening to The Beatles growing up.

Beyond the interview segment, Turner showed off his pizza-making skills during the appearance, adding a hands-on, lighter element to the visit. The moment gave the actor a chance to step outside the standard sit-down format while still promoting his film.

Turner previously discussed ONE NIGHT ONLY alongside co-star Monica Barbaro during a stop on TODAY, where the pair detailed the film's premise centered on two strangers meeting on the one night of the year when premarital sex is legal, and shared stories from filming on location in New York City. Read more about that appearance here.

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