ZZ TOP's THAT LITTLE OL' BAND FROM TEXAS Available on Feb. 28

ZZ Top's big, brazen blues-rock, combined with a surrealist charisma that continues to intrigue fans, catapulted the band into worldwide stardom. Their history is deeply explored in ZZ Top: That Little Ol' Band From Texas, which will be released via Eagle Rock Entertainment on DVD, Blu-ray and digitally on February 28, 2020.

Produced by the award-winning Banger Films (Super Duper Alice Cooper; Peabody/ International Emmy award-winning Netflix series Hip-Hop Evolution), ZZ Top: That Little Ol' Band From Texas, presented through the unique Banger Films lens, delivers the story of this power trio in an artistic style that complements the distinctive ZZ Top vibe. Originally premiered at a sold-out showing at the Cinerama Dome in Hollywood earlier this year, the film experienced a successful 10-week theatrical run via 150 screens nationally.

It unveils the story of three teenage blues musicians: guitarist Billy F Gibbons, bassist Dusty Hill, and drummer Frank Beard, as they went on to become international sensations. The film traces ZZ Top's rich legacy, from their bar gig beginnings to their defining MTV era and meteoric rise to fame. In addition to interviews with the band members, the disc features conversations with such high-profile fans as Billy Bob Thornton and Joshua Homme (Queens Of the Stone Age), as well as never-before-seen archival footage. Shot exclusively for this film, an intimate ZZ Top performance at the historic Gruene Hall - the oldest dance hall in Texas - is intercut throughout the documentary.

Alongside the film, the DVD & Blu-ray also includes two live performance segments. 18 minutes of the Gruene Hall performance, along with the Ham Estate Archive, which spotlights rare pre-Eliminator ZZ Top concert footage from 1976 and 1981, complete the set.

Currently celebrating their half-century career with extensive tours of both Europe and North America, ZZ Top continues to inspire fans 50 years after their inception. That Little Ol' Band From Texas takes a deep dive into the band's history that's truly an interesting ride.

TRACKLISTING

None - documentary (90 minutes)

Extras:

Gruene Hall Bonus Performances (18 minutes):

Shuffle In C / Fannie Mae

La Grange

Brown Sugar

Blue Jean Blues

Ham Estate Archives Bonus Performances (17 minutes):

Thunderbird

Tush

Beer Drinkers & Hell Raisers

I'm Bad, I'm Nationwide

Manic Mechanic

Co-founded in 2004 by award-winning filmmakers Scot McFadyen and Sam Dunn, Banger Films is a global leader in music-based visual content. Banger has a trophied catalogue of feature documentaries, doc series, live concerts, kids programming, and VR experiences that has featured the biggest names in music and screened on all platforms worldwide. Banger's filmography includes Metal: A Headbanger's Journey, the Grammy-nominated Rush: Beyond the Lighted Stage, Iron Maiden: Flight 666, the doc-opera Super Duper Alice Cooper, and the Peabody & International Emmy award-winning Netflix original series Hip-Hop Evolution.

Eagle Vision is an imprint of Eagle Rock Entertainment, the world-leading producer and distributor of music documentary and concert films. Founded in 1997, the multi-award-winning company releases over 50 productions a year and controls the distribution of over 2,000 hours of music programming. The catalogue includes work by award-winning filmmakers such as Martin Scorsese, Brett Morgan, Stanley Nelson, Mike Figgis, Paul Dugdale, Jeremy Marre, Leslie Woodhead and Michael Epstein. Eagle Rock works with a wide Spectrum of artists including the Rolling Stones, Eminem, Madonna, Eric Clapton, Muse, Katy Perry, Steven Wilson, Slash, Iggy Pop, Paul McCartney and Shania Twain. Eagle Rock is a Universal Music Group company, and is headquartered in London.





