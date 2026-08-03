ZAC BROWN BAND Gives Fans A Cruise Giveaway At Fenway Park Show

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Zac Brown Band's latest Fenway Park concert became the backdrop for a surprise announcement featured on TODAY, as the Grammy-winning group used the show to give away a cruise for two aboard the Margaritaville at Sea. The gesture, described as the largest surprise audience gift in live entertainment history, came during the band's 15th consecutive sold-out performance at the historic Boston ballpark.

The milestone run at Fenway Park underscores the band's long standing draw in Boston, with the venue's sold-out streak now stretching to 15 straight shows. The cruise giveaway added an unexpected twist to what was already being treated as a benchmark performance for the group at the storied stadium.

The segment on TODAY focused on the scale and novelty of the giveaway itself, framing it as a standout moment in live music rather than a typical merchandise or ticket promotion. The onstage reveal turned a single concert night into a wider news story about how touring acts are finding new ways to reward longtime fans.

For a band with such an extended sold-out history at one venue, the giveaway served as both a celebration of the streak and a signal of how far artists are willing to go to mark milestones with their audience.

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