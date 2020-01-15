Deadline reports that "Insecure" star Yvonne Orji will star in "Vacation Friends," a new comedy from 20th Century FOX and Hulu.

Clay Tarver directs. The movie also stars John Cena, Lil Rel Howery, and Meredith Hanger.

Tim and Tom Mullen wrote the script.

The movie follows a straight-laced couple that has fun with a rowdy couple on vacation in Mexico. When they return to the States, they discover that the crazy couple they met in Mexico followed them back home.

Orji plays Emily Conway, a corporate type on the unwind who comes from a corporate and buttoned-up family.

Yvonne Orji is one busy standup comedian. In addition to her work on "Insecure," she guest stars on HBO's A Black Lady Sketch Show. She made her feature film debut in Kevin Hart's Night School, wrote an advice book called Bamboozled by Jesus and even got Oprah to produce a sitcom based on her life.

Read THE ORIGINALS story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories