Young Adult Novel GOING VINTAGE to Become a Rom-Com

Kara Holden is set to pen a film adaptation of Lindsey Leavitt's 2013 novel "Going Vintage" after Imagine Kids & Family acquired the film rights, Deadline reports.

"Going Vintage" follows 16-year-old Mallory and her journey swearing off modern technology and boys after discovering her boyfriend Jeremy is cheating on her with an online girlfriend. She tries to fulfill her grandmother's bucket list from the 1960s, but is challenged by her modern day problems and grandmother's secrets.

Imagine Kids & Family president Stephanie Sperber will produce the romantic comedy with Nancy Steingard and Wendy Moss-Klein of 2 Friends Entertainment.

Holden is best known for writing "Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life," "Carrie Pilby" and "Zapped" and playing Caroline Bingley in "Pride and Prejudice" (2003).





