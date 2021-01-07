YouTube Docu-Series 'In Hops We Trust' Announces 'Beer'd Broads'

In Hops We Trust, the Youtube docu-series + app exploring the world of craft brewing officially announced the launch of Beer'd Broads. Hosted by IHWT lead producer and co-creator, Ruth Jozwiak, each episode looks to offer educational points to understand beer better and prove that it is far from being just a "man's drink." Jozwiak is joined by co-hosts Monica Galarza and Tiffany Tam, tasting and discussing different styles of beer, and offering a woman's perspective on the world's favorite beverage. Check them out on the In Hops We Trust Youtube channel under the Beer'd Broads playlist.

Discussing their experiences thus far working on Beer'd Broads, Galarza notes that, "as a former non-beer drinker who finally developed a bit of a palette, I'm having so much fun exploring and learning about the world of craft beer with my best Broads! Expanding my hops horizons is a wonderful experience, from discovering the delicious world of sours and gose's (...my favorite so far), to learning about the different types of hops and brewing styles that create all different flavor profiles, to discussing impressions of the creative and unique names and art for each individual brewery and brew. I look forward to diving deeper and sharing my (un)professional female perspective with other beer enthusiasts!"

Tam adds, "As an avid craft beer lover for the last few years, nothing is better than discovering a new beer or flavor with friends and good times! From flights, to pints, to bottles or cans, Beer-d Broads has been an awesome experience with some of the best people I've ever known! Drawn to the IPA's but never against trying anything tasty or learning more about the hops! Now isn't that what life is about? Having the beer-y grand adventure!"

In the meantime, The Ambassador Studios production team and host Ralph Saro Jr. continue their journey tomorrow, with episode 8 of season 1 taking them to Cape May Brewery on the southern tip of New Jersey. Watch a preview of episode 8 here

The brainchild of Chris Kindred, Jozwiak and Saro Jr., the idea for In Hops We Trust began as one for beer tourism, before morphing into a combination celebrating a love of beer, the art of the craft, and the economy behind this multi-million-dollar industry that employs tens-of-thousands of Americans across the country.

In Hops We Trust looks to explore in-depth, not only the variations in the processes of beer brewing, the people behind the process, and the passion they put into being brewers, but also highlight the enthusiasm of beer lovers to hunt and discover breweries both locally and around the world.

In addition to the docu-series, the In Hops We Trust app allows beer fans to have a singular place to access and view exclusive content. Follow the In Hops We Trust crew when they are onsite by viewing behind-the-scenes pics, and to learn more about the breweries, utilizing the check-in/passport program The Ambassador Studios continues to develop and expand. Download the IHWT app via iOS App Store or Google Play

Watch the teaser here: