YESTERDAY Starring Lily James and Himesh Patel Now Available on Digital

Jack Malik was just another struggling songwriter...but that was yesterday. After a mysterious blackout, Jack (Himesh Patel; BBC's "EastEnders") discovers he is the only person on earth who remembers The Beatles! As he rockets to fame by passing off the Fab Four's songs as his own, Jack risks losing Ellie (Lily James; Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Cinderella) - THE ONE person who has loved him and believed in him from the start. Kate McKinnon and Ed Sheeran also star in this romantic rock 'n' roll comedy from Academy Award®-winning director Danny Boyle (Slumdog Millionaire, Trainspotting, 28 Days Later) and Academy Award®-nominated screenwriter Richard Curtis (Four Weddings and a Funeral, Love Actually).

Cast:

Lily James

Himesh Patel

Kate McKinnon

Director:

Danny Boyle

Producers:

Tim Bevan

Eric Fellner

Matt Wilkinson

Bernie Bellow

Richard Curtis

Danny Boyle

Executive Producers:

Nick Angel

Lee Brazier





