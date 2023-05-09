YELLOWSTONE New Season to Stream Exclusively on Peacock This Month

Beginning on May 25, all eight episodes of the first part of YELLOWSTONE Season 5 will be available to stream exclusively on Peacock.

Beginning on May 25, all eight episodes of the first part of YELLOWSTONE Season 5 will be available to stream exclusively on Peacock.

Part one of the latest season of the cultural phenomenon will join all four previous seasons already available on the service. Peacock is the streaming home of YELLOWSTONE. To watch now click, here.

In season 5 the Dutton family fights to defend their ranch and way of life. Family secrets put strain on the Duttons, and political aspirations and outside partnerships threaten their future.

The cast led by Kevin Costner includes Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, and Kelsey Asbille.



