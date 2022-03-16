YELLOWSTONE Becomes the #1 TV Franchise Across All Transactional Platforms

Paramount Home Entertainment TODAY announced that Paramount Network and 101 Studios' "Yellowstone" was the #1 TV franchise of 2021 across both physical and digital transactional media.

Along with Marvel and DC, "Yellowstone" was one of 2021's top three entertainment franchises in transactional ownership. Cable's #1 series generated over $100 million in consumer spending on transactional platforms in 2021 and Season 4 of the show was the #1 TV release on Digital in 2021. Season 4 arrived on Blu-ray™ and DVD March 8, 2022, generating the highest first-week physical sales for a TV series since the final season of "Game of Thrones" in December 2019.

A growing pop culture sensation, the SAG, PGA, and Emmy® Award-nominated* "Yellowstone" continues to be a massive hit. In 2021, the series was the #1 show on television excluding news and sports among adults 18-49 [source: Nielsen, L+3, P18-49 (000)]. The show has been renewed for a fifth season on Paramount Network.

"Yellowstone" made its domestic debut in June 2018 and was followed by a home entertainment release in December. As the show's popularity has grown, so have sales of subsequent seasons, with the first four seasons having sold well over 2 million units on Blu-ray and DVD in the U.S. to date.

David Glasser, CEO, 101 Studios, said, "As we continue to build out the 'Yellowstone' universe, it's amazing to see that there is an enormous audience out there who is as eager as we are to expand this world in ways that are rivaling the largest film and television franchises in the industry. We are indebted to the fans who have made that a reality, who make us strive even harder to keep offering even more compelling characters and stories."

"We are thrilled to be part of the phenomenon that is 'Yellowstone,'" said Bob Buchi, president, Worldwide Home Entertainment, Paramount Pictures. "The passion from the show's fans is undeniable, and the support from our digital and physical retail community has been tremendous. As fandom continues to grow, we look forward to bringing Taylor Sheridan's iconic series to people who want to relive the experience again and again via home entertainment."

Written and directed by Academy Award®-nominated** screenwriter Taylor Sheridan, "Yellowstone" is an engrossing family drama that follows the epic story of a multi-generational family that controls the largest contiguous ranch in the U.S. The series stars world-renowned actor and Oscar®-winner*** Kevin Costner, along with an impressive ensemble cast including Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham with Will Patton.

"Yellowstone" is co-created by Sheridan and John Linson. The Paramount Network original drama is co-produced by 101 Studios. Executive producers for "Yellowstone" are John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser and Bob Yari.