YELLOWJACKETS Season Two Sets DVD Release

The Ten-time Emmy® nominated series, YELLOWJACKETS: SEASON TWO, arrives on DVD October 10, 2023, from Paramount Home Entertainment. The DVD features all 9 episodes of the second season, and exclusive bonus content!

The Yellowjackets barely made it through summer in the woods, but now as winter begins to bite, we’ll see if hunger and desperation turn into full-on psychosis. While there may or may not be a dark and powerful force inhabiting the wilderness, their survival could depend upon what they choose to believe. Meanwhile, twenty-five years later, each survivor must ask themselves – Is the darkness coming for them, or is it coming from them?

YELLOWJACKETS: SEASON TWO stars Emmy Nominee Melanie Lynskey (“Togetherness”), Tawny Cypress (Inez & Doug & Kira), Juliette Lewis (Natural Born Killers), Christina Ricci (“Wednesday”) and guest starring Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings Trilogy).