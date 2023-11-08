XYZ Films Set to Distribute Eco-Thriller THE WELL

Film production just wrapped, with Vortex Media slated to release the film in Canada next year.

By: Nov. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: How THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Will Spotlight Broadway After Moving to New York Ci Photo 1 Exclusive: How THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Will Spotlight Broadway
SHUCKED, SPAMALOT & More Set For Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Performances on NBC Photo 2 SHUCKED, SPAMALOT & More Set For Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 3 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Video: Watch the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With Reneé Rapp, Tina Fey & More Photo 4 Video: Watch the Full MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer

XYZ Films Set to Distribute Eco-Thriller THE WELL

XYZ Films is onboard to globally distribute, excluding Canada, the eco-thriller THE WELL, the highly-anticipated first narrative feature by Academy Award-nominated documentary director Hubert Davis.

The film is produced by Coral Aiken of Aiken Heart Films (Carmen), and Hubert Davis, and is executive produced by Damon D'Oliveira, and Clement Virgo of Conquering Lion Pictures, Tom Kavluk, and Lexy Kavluk of Untitled Films.

The film is funded by Telefilm Canada, Canada Media Fund and Ontario Creates, in association with the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) and Vortex Media who will distribute the film in Canada. 

Recently filmed in Hamilton, Canada, THE WELL features an all-star Canadian cast, working outside of SAG jurisdiction, with veteran talents Sheila McCarthy (Women Talking), and Arnold Pinnock (The Porter) starring and executive producing with Shailyn Pierre-Dixon (Book of Negros) and Idrissa Sanogo (Robin Hood) also starring.

The ensemble includes Joanne Boland (Handmaid's Tale), Noah Lamanna (Dream Scenario), Natasha Mumba (The Last of Us), and Steven McCarthy (Mary Kills People).

In a world where environmental collapse has left survivors to fight for the precious resources needed to survive, a young woman's (Shailyn Pierre-Dixon) loyalties are tested by the arrival of a wounded man. When he discovers her family has a secret supply of fresh water it puts them all in the crosshairs of a dangerous cult, and their ruthless leader Gabriel (Sheila McCarthy).

Hubert Davis' 2005 short documentary Hardwood was nominated for both an Academy Award and Emmy, with Davis being the first Black Canadian filmmaker nominated for an Academy Award. Davis' feature documentary Black Ice won the 2022 People's Choice Award at TIFF.

“As a father, my own fear and anxieties for my kids' futures inspired The Well. I want to shelter them from chaos, but watching their journey to pursue full lives opened my eyes to what our continued existence hinges on: community. The Well challenges us to expand our imagination on what, and who, we need to let in to rebuild after the end of the world,” said Hubert Davis.

“Hubert Davis is a hidden gem, a talent we have watched for years wondering when he would make the step into features. That it's now, with a script as tense and beautifully written as The Well, and that we get to be a part of bringing it to audiences is a thrill,” said XYZ Film's Todd Brown. 

Current XYZ Films titles include Atom Egoyan's TIFF selection SEVEN VEILS starring Amanda Seyfried, ASH starring Eiza González and Aaron Paul and directed by Flying Lotus, the Netflix Original HAVOC, directed by Gareth Evans and starring Tom Hardy and Forrest Whitaker, and DANIELA FOREVER directed by Nacho Vigalondo and starring Henry Golding and Beatrice Grannó.

Recent XYZ films include BLACKBERRY released by IFC Films, the Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead film SOMETHING IN THE DIRT which premiered at Sundance 2022, and the Nick Cassavetes film GOD IS A BULLET, staring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Maika Monroe. The company's classic titles include THE RAID franchise, 2017 Sundance winner I DON'T FEEL AT HOME IN THIS WORLD ANYMORE, Panos Cosmatos' psychedelic revenge thriller MANDY, and Karyn Kusama's THE INVITATION.

Davis is represented by Bash Naran at WME, and Aiken is represented by Ella Mastrippolito and Matt Coatsworth at UTA. 

About XYZ Films:  

XYZ Films is an independent studio whose mission is to empower visionary storytellers from every corner of the planet. As a producer, financier, and distributor, the company is uniquely suited to identify talented filmmakers and bring their stories to life. XYZ recently expanded into talent management, working with a global roster of filmmakers. XYZ was founded in 2008 by Nate Bolotin, Nick Spicer, and Aram Tertzakian.  



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Photos: Michael Shannon Honored at the Denver Film Festival Photo
Photos: Michael Shannon Honored at the Denver Film Festival

Michael Shannon was honored that the Denver Film at the 46th Denver Film Festival. Shannon accepted the Breakthrough Director award for Eric LaRue alongside Eric LaRue screenwriter, Brett Neveu. Check out photos from the awards show!

2
Taylor Swifts Eras Tour Concert Film Crosses $100 Million In Pre-Sale Photo
Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Concert Film Crosses $100 Million In Pre-Sale

Fans aren’t the only ones enchanted by Taylor Swift, critics are too! We are excited to announce TAYLOR SWIFT: THE ERAS TOUR was just designated Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes at 99% on the Tomatometer with 81 reviews. Read the reviews!

3
Broadway Podcast Network Debuts CARREYD AWAY WITH JESS AND ALAN Discussing The Film Career Photo
Broadway Podcast Network Debuts CARREY'D AWAY WITH JESS AND ALAN Discussing The Film Career of Jim Carrey

Broadway Podcast Network debuts 'Carrey'd Away with Jess and Alan', a podcast discussing the dynamic film career of actor Jim Carrey. Explore the fascinating journey of one of Hollywood's most versatile actors.

4
Christie Brinkley to Host 2023 Hero Dog Awards Photo
Christie Brinkley to Host 2023 Hero Dog Awards

Supermodel, actress and entrepreneur Christie Brinkley will host American Humane's 2023 Hero Dog Awards, it has been announced by the program's longtime executive producers Dr. Robin Ganzert and Emmy winner Matthew R. Brady.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Eddie Murphy & Tracee Ellis Ross in CANDY CANE LANE Trailer Video
Eddie Murphy & Tracee Ellis Ross in CANDY CANE LANE Trailer
First Look at Apple TV+'s THE VELVETEEN RABBIT Animated Special Video
First Look at Apple TV+'s THE VELVETEEN RABBIT Animated Special
Andy Cohen Performs a Vegas-Style Musical Number at BravoCon Video
Andy Cohen Performs a Vegas-Style Musical Number at BravoCon
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
WICKED
CHICAGO