World of Wonder Brings DRAG RACE to Spain

The series will stream exclusively on WOW Presents Plus.

¡Hola Hola Hola! Media company World of Wonder today announces the next international iteration of the Emmy-winning franchise, "Drag Race Spain." The series will stream exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the US and other international markets, day-and-date with the Spanish airing on ATRESplayer PREMIUM. The Spanish version of the franchise beloved worldwide joins existing formats across Thailand, Chile, Canada, Holland, and "RuPaul's Drag Race UK," which has been renewed for a second and third season.

"It is such an honor to welcome Spain to the Drag Race family, partner with Atres, and bring the fierce fabulous glamour of Spanish queens to new audiences around the world on WOW Presents Plus," said World of Wonder co-founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey. "In these dark and challenging times we believe people need Drag Race's joy, laughter, and heart now more than ever."

The host, judges, cast, and premiere date of "Drag Race Spain" will be ru-vealed in the months to come.

A cultural icon produced by World of Wonder since 2009, the RuPaul's Drag Race franchise is available in 193 countries through network partners and the WOW Presents Plus SVOD. The series has a total of 19 Emmy wins, MAKING IT the Television Academy's most-awarded reality competition show in history. In 2018, Drag Race became the first series to win Best Reality-Competition Program and Host in the same year, and the show had a repeat victory at this years' ceremony. The Drag Race universe created by World of Wonder now encompasses numerous spin-off series on both linear and streaming; the world's largest drag culture convention, RuPaul's DragCon; merchandise lines; albums; and a Las Vegas revue.

Drag Race Spain will be available on WOW Present Plus with English, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitle options.

"Drag Race Spain" is produced by Atresmedia TV in collaboration with Buendía Estudios and executive produced by World of Wonder. Randy Barbato, Fenton Bailey, and Tom Campbell are executive producers.

The deal with ATRESplayer PREMIUM was brokered by Nick Tanner, Director of Sales and Co-Productions and Eliana Barbosa, Senior Sales Manager for Passion Distribution. Passion Distribution will distribute the series globally in line with Passion Distribution and WOW's distribution strategy.

View More TV Stories Related Articles