Woody Harrelson & Owen Wilson Set to Star in Crime Thriller LIPS LIKE SUGAR

Production is set to begin later this year.

By: Jul. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: July 2023 - Where to Watch HAMILTON SING-ALONG & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: July 2023 - What to Watch!
Interview: Andrew Barth Feldman on How His NO HARD FEELINGS Character Relates to DEAR EVAN Photo 2 Interview: Andrew Barth Feldman Talks NO HARD FEELINGS Film Role
July 4th Viewing Guide: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, Adrienne Warren's Tina Turner Tribute & More Photo 3 July 4th Viewing Guide: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, Adrienne Warren & More
Exclusive: Colman Domingo Hosts a PASSING STRANGE Dinner Party Reunion on YOU ARE HERE Photo 4 Exclusive: Watch Colman Domingo Host a PASSING STRANGE Reunion

Woody Harrelson & Owen Wilson Set to Star in Crime Thriller LIPS LIKE SUGAR

Woody Harrelson and Owen Wilson have been cast as leads in the thriller LIPS LIKE SUGAR, directed by Grammy-winner Brantley Gutierrez and written by Anthony Tambakis (WARRIOR, GRINGO).  

Harrelson produces the film as well, along with Post Film’s Russ Posternak, Freestyle Picture Company’s Kevin Chinoy and Francesca Silvestri, 7 Deuce’s Jeremy Plager, Greg Lauritano, Subtractive’s Kyle Schember, and Zac Adams. Academy-Award nominee Will Butler (Arcade Fire) is set to compose the score, with production set to begin later this year. XYZ Films is executive producing and handling worldwide sales 

Additional producers include Anthony Tambakis and Brantley Gutierrez, with Anna Schwartz serving as a co-producer. Executive producers include Tara Craig, Jaykant R. Patel, Rama K. Penta, and Raj Penta.  

Set during the ’84 Olympic Games in LA and loosely based on a true story, LIPS LIKE SUGAR is a neon-soaked, coming-of-age thriller set against the gritty backdrop of the punk and skate worlds of West Los Angeles.

As the new friendship of two teenage girls from different walks of life unfolds and city officials focus on the Olympics, a pair of former detectives’ (Woody Harrelson and Owen Wilson) lives become intertwined when one of the young girls goes missing.

Oscar-nominated Harrelson is best known for roles in NATURAL BORN KILLERS, THE PEOPLE VS. LARRY FLYNT, ZOMBIELAND, “TRUE DETECTIVE,” and "THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI." He can currently be seen in HBO’s “White House Plumbers.”

Wilson is best known for starring roles in WEDDING CRASHERS, STARSKY AND HUTCH, THE ROYAL TENNENBAUMS, CARS, MIDNIGHT IN PARIS, and MARLEY & ME. Owen can currently be seen in PAINT. He also stars in Disney’s upcoming THE HAUNTED MANSION and the second season of LOKI for Disney+. 

Gutierrez is a prolific Grammy-winning photographer and director. His work with Paul McCartney and Emma Stone in their short narrative music video “Who Cares?” won him the coveted Kodak Motion Picture Film “Director of the Year” award. He has worked in motion and still campaigns for clients such as Rag & Bone, Warby Parker, Converse, Vanity Fair, Esquire, Rolling Stone, New York Times, the Coachella Music Festival, and countless other media and magazines.

Brantley has worked extensively with artists like Paul McCartney, U2, Tom Petty, Jack White, Arcade Fire, Bjork, The Foo Fighters, and Rihanna across mediums, from directing music videos to creating album artwork, and designing live stage shows, cementing his place among this generation’s image makers.

XYZ’s current projects include Berlin competition title BLACKBERRY from director Matt Johnson which stars Glenn Howerton and Jay Baruchel, ASH starring Eiza González and Aaron Paul and to be directed by Flying Lotus, RECKONER starring Christina Hendricks, THE GUNS OF CHRISTMAS PAST starring Liev Schrieber, THE LAST BACHELOR starring Seann William Scott, SEVEN VEILS starring Amanda Seyfried and directed by Atom Egoyan, Sundance selection RUN RABBIT RUN directed by Dana Reid and starring Sarah Snook, DANIELA FOREVER to be directed by Nacho Vigalondo and starring Henry Golding and Beatrice Gannò.

The XYZ slate also includes Nick Cassavetes’ GOD IS A BULLET starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Maika Monroe, and Jamie Foxx, NOCEBO directed by Lorcan Finnegan with Eva Green and Mark Strong, and ACCUSED from BAFTA-nominated BOILING POINT director Phillip Barantini. XYZ is in post-production on the Netflix Original HAVOC, directed by Gareth Evans and starring Tom Hardy and Forest Whitaker. 

Harrelson is repped by 7 Deuce Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham.  Wilson is repped by UTA and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman. 

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Video: Watch Haley Lu Richardson in Netflixs LOVE AT FIRST SIGHT Trailer Photo
Video: Watch Haley Lu Richardson in Netflix's LOVE AT FIRST SIGHT Trailer

LOVE AT FIRST SIGHT is a charming romantic comedy from the producers of the To All The Boys franchise based on the wildly popular novel, The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight, by Jennifer E Smith. Starring Haley Lu Richardson, Ben Hardy, Jameela Jamil, Rob Delaney, Dexter Fletcher and Sally Phillips. Watch the new video trailer!

2
Video: Stephanie Beatriz Stars in TWISTED METAL Series Trailer Photo
Video: Stephanie Beatriz Stars in TWISTED METAL Series Trailer

TWISTED METAL, a half-hour live-action TV series based on the classic PlayStation game series, is a high-octane action comedy, based on an original take by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick and written by Michael Jonathan Smith, about a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life. Watch the new video trailer now!

3
Jo Ling Kent Joins CBS News as Senior Business and Technology Correspondent Photo
Jo Ling Kent Joins CBS News as Senior Business and Technology Correspondent

Kent brings to CBS News 15 years of experience covering the intersection of technology and business in the U.S., as well as the emergence of China as a global economic power. She’ll report for all CBS News programs and platforms starting later this summer, where she’ll add to the division’s existing reporting on global economics.

4
MONSTER HIGH THE MOVIE Soundtrack Available For Vinyl Pre-Order Photo
MONSTER HIGH THE MOVIE Soundtrack Available For Vinyl Pre-Order

Mattel, alongside Warner Music Group’s Arts Music Division announced the vinyl soundtrack for Monster High The Movie, the highly successful live-action movie musical based on the iconic franchise about the children of famous monsters and creatures, available now for pre-order.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Madonna Plans to Begin World Tour in October Following Health EmergencyMadonna Plans to Begin World Tour in October Following Health Emergency
Video: Watch Haley Lu Richardson and Ben Hardy in Netflix's LOVE AT FIRST SIGHT TrailerVideo: Watch Haley Lu Richardson and Ben Hardy in Netflix's LOVE AT FIRST SIGHT Trailer
Video: Watch Ryan Gosling Sing His BARBIE Musical Number 'Just Ken'Video: Watch Ryan Gosling Sing His BARBIE Musical Number 'Just Ken'
Video: Stephanie Beatriz Stars in TWISTED METAL Series TrailerVideo: Stephanie Beatriz Stars in TWISTED METAL Series Trailer

Videos

Video: Stephanie Beatriz Stars in TWISTED METAL Series Trailer Video Video: Stephanie Beatriz Stars in TWISTED METAL Series Trailer
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA Midseason 15 Trailer Video
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA Midseason 15 Trailer
Watch Terrence Mann in the FOUNDATION Season Two Trailer Video
Watch Terrence Mann in the FOUNDATION Season Two Trailer
Watch Ryan Gosling Sing His BARBIE Musical Number 'Just Ken' Video
Watch Ryan Gosling Sing His BARBIE Musical Number 'Just Ken'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
HADESTOWN
SHUCKED
Ticket CentralPixel THE COTTAGE
MJ THE MUSICAL
CAMELOT