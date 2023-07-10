Woody Harrelson & Owen Wilson Set to Star in Crime Thriller LIPS LIKE SUGAR

Woody Harrelson and Owen Wilson have been cast as leads in the thriller LIPS LIKE SUGAR, directed by Grammy-winner Brantley Gutierrez and written by Anthony Tambakis (WARRIOR, GRINGO).

Harrelson produces the film as well, along with Post Film’s Russ Posternak, Freestyle Picture Company’s Kevin Chinoy and Francesca Silvestri, 7 Deuce’s Jeremy Plager, Greg Lauritano, Subtractive’s Kyle Schember, and Zac Adams. Academy-Award nominee Will Butler (Arcade Fire) is set to compose the score, with production set to begin later this year. XYZ Films is executive producing and handling worldwide sales

Additional producers include Anthony Tambakis and Brantley Gutierrez, with Anna Schwartz serving as a co-producer. Executive producers include Tara Craig, Jaykant R. Patel, Rama K. Penta, and Raj Penta.

Set during the ’84 Olympic Games in LA and loosely based on a true story, LIPS LIKE SUGAR is a neon-soaked, coming-of-age thriller set against the gritty backdrop of the punk and skate worlds of West Los Angeles.

As the new friendship of two teenage girls from different walks of life unfolds and city officials focus on the Olympics, a pair of former detectives’ (Woody Harrelson and Owen Wilson) lives become intertwined when one of the young girls goes missing.

Oscar-nominated Harrelson is best known for roles in NATURAL BORN KILLERS, THE PEOPLE VS. LARRY FLYNT, ZOMBIELAND, “TRUE DETECTIVE,” and "THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI." He can currently be seen in HBO’s “White House Plumbers.”

Wilson is best known for starring roles in WEDDING CRASHERS, STARSKY AND HUTCH, THE ROYAL TENNENBAUMS, CARS, MIDNIGHT IN PARIS, and MARLEY & ME. Owen can currently be seen in PAINT. He also stars in Disney’s upcoming THE HAUNTED MANSION and the second season of LOKI for Disney+.

Gutierrez is a prolific Grammy-winning photographer and director. His work with Paul McCartney and Emma Stone in their short narrative music video “Who Cares?” won him the coveted Kodak Motion Picture Film “Director of the Year” award. He has worked in motion and still campaigns for clients such as Rag & Bone, Warby Parker, Converse, Vanity Fair, Esquire, Rolling Stone, New York Times, the Coachella Music Festival, and countless other media and magazines.

Brantley has worked extensively with artists like Paul McCartney, U2, Tom Petty, Jack White, Arcade Fire, Bjork, The Foo Fighters, and Rihanna across mediums, from directing music videos to creating album artwork, and designing live stage shows, cementing his place among this generation’s image makers.

XYZ’s current projects include Berlin competition title BLACKBERRY from director Matt Johnson which stars Glenn Howerton and Jay Baruchel, ASH starring Eiza González and Aaron Paul and to be directed by Flying Lotus, RECKONER starring Christina Hendricks, THE GUNS OF CHRISTMAS PAST starring Liev Schrieber, THE LAST BACHELOR starring Seann William Scott, SEVEN VEILS starring Amanda Seyfried and directed by Atom Egoyan, Sundance selection RUN RABBIT RUN directed by Dana Reid and starring Sarah Snook, DANIELA FOREVER to be directed by Nacho Vigalondo and starring Henry Golding and Beatrice Gannò.

The XYZ slate also includes Nick Cassavetes’ GOD IS A BULLET starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Maika Monroe, and Jamie Foxx, NOCEBO directed by Lorcan Finnegan with Eva Green and Mark Strong, and ACCUSED from BAFTA-nominated BOILING POINT director Phillip Barantini. XYZ is in post-production on the Netflix Original HAVOC, directed by Gareth Evans and starring Tom Hardy and Forest Whitaker.

Harrelson is repped by 7 Deuce Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham. Wilson is repped by UTA and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman.