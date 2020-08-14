Woodstock Film Festival Moves 2020 Edition to Drive-Ins & Online

The 21st annual Woodstock Film Festival will run from September 30th - October 4th, 2020.

The Woodstock Film Festival announced today that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it will be holding its 21st outing as a hybrid festival in area drive-ins and online.

The decision to Pivot to this hybrid format was made so that everyone, filmmakers, audiences, staff and volunteers will be able to experience this year's film festival safely while enjoying the high quality films and friendly environment the Festival is known to offer.

After temporarily closing its offices in mid-March and canceling its in-person events, the Woodstock Film Festival shifted its spring calendar online, producing a robust program of live conversations with industry luminaries, notable directors and actors, as well as a curated selection of streamable films with introductions from their filmmakers. Both programs have been offered to the public free of charge.

"We are all going through challenging times, and challenging times call for innovative approaches." said Woodstock Film Festival Co-Founder and Executive Director Meira Blaustein. "I am thankful that recent advances in contemporary technology, along with the reinvigorated nostalgia for the classic American drive-in have made it possible for us to continue supporting outstanding independent cinema, while offering new and returning audiences alike the opportunity to experience excellent films in safety and comfort."

Following its special summer screenings at the Greenville Drive-In Outdoor Cinema in Greenville, NY, the Woodstock Film Festival plans to exhibit a full lineup of films at Greenville and other area drive-ins including the Overlook Drive-In in Poughkeepsie, NY, with some events planned in Woodstock, NY as well.

For those who don't want to leave their homes, the Festival will offer a full slate of films that can be watched online, accompanied by Q&A sessions with the filmmakers. A special online conversation series will also be offered, featuring a diverse lineup of speakers from all corners of the film industry. The Festival's traditional Maverick Awards ceremony will be held in a modified way online as well. In addition to screening their films, participating filmmakers will be able to attend a host of online networking opportunities.

Individual tickets for films and events at the drive-ins and online will be made available beginning of September, while passes for either the full online film portion of the festival, the full online panel series, or both, are available for purchase now HERE.

Recently ranked by MovieMaker magazine as one of the "25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World", the 21st annual Woodstock Film Festival will run from September 30th - October 4th, 2020.

View More TV Stories Related Articles