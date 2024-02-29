'Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood And Honey 2' Comes To Theaters For A Three Day Run

Return to the dark horror in the 100-Acre-Wood for the anxiously awaited sequel to last year's hit horror film “Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey”. Fathom Events announced TODAY that “Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2” will be dripping into theaters nationwide on Tuesday, March 26 through Thursday, March 28.

“This sequel is a big step up and ITN is excited to share this movie with our fans," said Stuart Alson, President of ITN Studios.

Deep within the 100-Acre-Wood, a destructive rage grows as Winnie-the-Pooh, Piglet, Owl, and Tigger find their home and their lives endangered after Christopher Robin REVEALED their existence. Not wanting to live in the shadows any longer, the group decides to take the fight to the town of Ashdown, home of Christopher Robin, leaving a bloody trail of death and mayhem in their wake.

Winnie and his savage friends will soon show everyone that the hunters will soon become the hunted, whilst looking to exact their revenge on Christopher Robin once and for all.

Tickets for “Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2” can be purchased online at Fathom Events or at participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters are subject to change).

Watch the new trailer here: