Winners from the 40th News & Documentary Emmy Awards

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced tonight the winners of the 40th Annual News & Documentary Emmy® Awards. The awards were presented at Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall in New York City and honored both national and international nominees in more than 50 categories. Andrea Mitchell, NBC News' chief foreign affairs correspondent and host of MSNBC's "Andrea Mitchell Reports," was honored for her ground-breaking career with the Lifetime Achievement Award.



"Tonight, we honor the news and documentary industry and the men and women who bring us the truth: the story of the world we live in, year by year and day to day," said Terry O'Reilly, Chairman, NATAS. "It is their commitment to telling the stories of our times - with accuracy and integrity - that we celebrate tonight."



"In addition to our esteemed nominees, tonight we celebrate the remarkable career of correspondent and political analyst Andrea Mitchell", said Adam Sharp, President & CEO, NATAS. "For more than 50 years, she has illuminated Americans' understanding of domestic politics and international affairs, building esteem and trust with colleagues, world leaders, and most importantly, the viewers she informs."



The evening also included a special segment recognizing the anniversary of the Apollo 11 lunar landing as a milestone in television news bringing the space program to the world. The segment included honoring nominees in two categories for Science and technology programming. The nominations were announced by astronauts circling the globe on the International Space Station, and the winners were announced here on Earth, live at the event by NASA Astronaut, Andrew Feustel.



A detailed listing of all awardees is below as compiled by the independent accountancy firm of Lutz and Carr, LLP. A list of winners for the 40th News & Documentary Emmy Awards is also available on the National Television Academy's website at www.emmyonline.tv.

