Willem Dafoe Returns to INSIDE THE ACTORS STUDIO with Pedro Pascal as Host

Ovation TV, America's only arts network, has announced the latest host and guest of the new season of Inside the Actors Studio. The upcoming episode will feature Pedro Pascal (Wonder Woman 1984, The Mandalorian) interviewing four-time Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe (The Lighthouse, At Eternity's Gate) and will air on Sunday, October 27 at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

Pascal and Dafoe costarred in Yimou Zhang's 2016 film The Great Wall together. Dafoe returns to the INSIDE THE ACTORS STUDIO stage for the first time since 1996.

"As a fellow actor who has admired Willem Dafoe's storied acting career, I am honored to interview him on Ovation's Inside the Actors Studio," said Pascal. "Willem is one of the most versatile actors I know, and I cannot wait to share his passion for the art of acting with a deserving audience."

"I am honored to share my experiences with fellow actors," added Dafoe. "It's great to be back on Inside the Actors Studio."

Inside the Actors Studio will premiere on Sunday, October 13 at 10pm ET / 7pm PT, with Alec Baldwin interviewing Henry Winkler. The second episode, airing on Sunday, October 20 at 10pm ET / 7pm PT, will feature Jane Lynch interviewing David Oyelowo. The fourth episode, with Ellen Burstyn interviewing Al Pacino, will air on Sunday, November 3 at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

The series is currently filming in NYC at the Michael Schimmel Center for the Arts at Pace University. Additional episodes will be announced.

New episodes of INSIDE THE ACTORS STUDIO are being produced by Triage Entertainment.









