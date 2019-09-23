Will Arnett Joins Cast of BBC Soccer Comedy THE FIRST TEAM

From the creators of "The Inbetweeners" comes a new BBC2 comedy, which recently cast "Arrested Development" star Will Arnett.

According to Deadline, the show follows the misadventures of three young soccer players and Arnett will play their team's eccentric American chairman.

The six-part series by Iain Morris and Damon Beesley is also led by Shaquille Ali-Yebuah, Jack McMullen and Jake Short.

Morris and Beesley's indie Fudge Park will produce while Tom Werner executive produces alongside Caroline Leddy,

BBC Studios is providing financing and is handling international sales of the series, which is currently in production.

Arnett is best known as George Oscar "Gob" Bluth II in "Arrested Developement." Other credits include "Blades of Glory," "Hot Rod," "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" and "30 Rock."

This news was originally reported by Deadline.





