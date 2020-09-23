Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Wild Eye Releasing Sets Superhero Film MONSTER FORCE ZERO For October Release

The film will be available On Demand October 13 from Wild Eye Releasing.

Sep. 23, 2020  

A group of sci-fi cosplayers get their shot to be real superheroes in director Nathan Letteer's Monster Force Zero.

Featuring genre favorite Garret Wang (''Star Trek: Voyager''), WWE and WCW wrestling legend Pat Tanaka, and sci-fi staple Heath C. Heine (Jurassic Thunder, Dragon Soldiers), the action-packed sci-fi jaunt will be available On Demand October 13 from Wild Eye Releasing.

After their comic book dreams are crushed, a group of sci-fi cosplayers are granted superpowers and are transported into the multiverse to do real battle with evil alien forces bent on earth's destruction.



