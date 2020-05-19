Whoopi Goldberg, Shaquille O'Neal, & More Join as Guests on 'After the Dance with Stephen A. Smith'

"The View" moderator Whoopi Goldberg, NBA great Shaquille O'Neal, "Good Morning America" co-anchor Robin Roberts and "black-ish" star Anthony Anderson join previously announced NBA legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson as guests on the prime-time one-hour special "After the Final Dance with Stephen A. Smith: A SportsCenter Special," airing Tuesday, May 19 at 8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT, on ABC.

ESPN host and NBA expert commentator Stephen A. Smith hosts the prime-time special, as he and the stellar lineup of guests discuss their biggest takeaways from the epic and highly rated series "The Last Dance," the 10-part sports documentary chronicling the life and career of legendary basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan and the celebrated Chicago Bulls' teams of the 1990s.

The series was produced by Mandalay Sports Media, in association with NBA Entertainment and Jump 23. The conclusion of the hit documentary aired last night (Sunday, May 17) on ESPN.

"After the Dance with Stephen A. Smith: A SportsCenter Special" is produced by ESPN and executive produced by Stephen A. Smith.

