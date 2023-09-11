Whoopi Goldberg Returns to THE VIEW Following Absence

New episodes of The View premiere every day on ABC at 11:00 a.m. ET.

By: Sep. 11, 2023

Whoopi Goldberg Returns to THE VIEW Following Absence

Whoopi Goldberg has returned to The View following her bout with COVID-19.

Her return comes after the moderator missed the first week of THE TALK show's 27th season. New episodes premiere every day on ABC at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Check out a video of Goldberg's return to The View here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The View (@theviewabc)

The View, America’s most-watched daytime talk show, returned for a new season last week with a brand new set. Joy Behar, who moderated in Goldberg's place for the premiere week, was joined by returning co-hosts Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hoston, and Alyssa Farrah Griffin.

The View concluded season 26 ranking No. 1 in Households and Total Viewers among the daytime network and syndicated talk shows and news programs for the third consecutive year.

The Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show is a priority destination for up-to-the-minute Hot Topics, invaluable conversations, celebrities, newsmakers and politicians and must-see viewing for our loyal fans with live broadcasts five days a week. The View” is executive produced by Brian Teta and is directed by Sarah de la O. 

Photo: ABC/Jeff Lipsky



