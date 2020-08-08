Which Film Festivals Will Go Virtual? Find Out What's Happening in 2020!

Find out which film festivals are still taking place this year!

This year, the pandemic has put many things on hold. Luckily for film fans, there are still a number of festivals around the world going forward with their events, whether it be virtually or socially-distanced!

Which film festivals will go virtual in 2020?See our comprehensive list of film festivals taking place through the end of the year below, and let us know if we missed any of your favorite festivals!

August:

Various dates

For the Future of Films is the 2020 edition of the Locarno Film Festival. This special edition, designed to be a "year zero", gathering films and viewers in the great digital Piazza that is the world wide web and in our local theaters. The audience will connect from all over the world to discover premieres, support the films of tomorrow and explore projects aimed at promoting the Festival's values and history

Organizers canceled the in-person event this year, which was supposed to take place in August.

August 1-9

Greenpoint Film Festival is set to return for its 9th annual event with a drive-in edition, running through August 1-9, 2020 at the parking lot on Meserole Ave. and Jewel, hosted by Broadway Stages, and The Foundry LIC.

The line-up includes an opening night screening of the official Chuck Berry documentary "Chuck Berry," the World Premiere of "before/during/after" written by and starring Orange is the New Black's Finnerty Steeves, NYC isolation feature "Locked Alone," the U.S. premiere of wild grizzlies documentary "Bearlike", feature documentary "Microplastic Madness" that follows Brooklyn kids as they face the global plastic pollution crisis, and short film "American Marriage" from Academy Award-winning Call Me By Your Name writer James Ivory.

August 6-9

Harlem Film House's fifth annual event is going virtual with screenings, virtual DJ battles, master classes, and more. Ice Cube and Omari Hardwick will be honored.

August 7-16

BMO IFFSA Toronto normally takes place every May as part of South Asian Heritage Month celebrations. Various launch events and buzz activities take place during the month of April. COVID-19 situation has forced the festival to go online this year, and will now feature screenings of over 100 films in 16 languages and over 50 events.

August 8-20

Now in its 29th year, The Florida Film Festival is an Oscar-qualifying festival, premiering the best in current, independent, and international cinema. The festival will screen 151 films on the Eventive streaming platform.

August 10-16

Entering its 6th year, the Bentonville Film Festival is a one of a kind event that champions inclusion in all forms of media. Co-founded by Academy Award winner Geena Davis & Inclusion Companies CEO Trevor Drinkwater, BFF is a year-long platform culminating with an annual festival in partnership with founding sponsor Walmart and presenting sponsor Coca-Cola. The 6th annual festival will take place as a hybrid version of virtual showings and local and limited on-the-ground events due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

August 14-21

The world premiere of FOCUS, GRANDMA, the most recent film by Bosnian director Pjer Žalica, opens the programme of the Sarajevo Film Festival. The film will be available for viewing worldwide, at ondemand.sff.ba - the Sarajevo Film Festival's online platform.

August 20-September 2

The 24th edition of the Fantasia International Film Festival will be accessible virtually across Canada. They will to be screening over 200 short films, including the directorial debut of Stranger Things and IT Movie's Finn Wolfhard. The festival also features the world premiere of Vincent Paronnaud's "Hunted" alongside screenings of over 100 features, and panels including a masterclass from John Carpenter.

August 20-26

The BlackStar Film Festival is an annual celebration of the visual and storytelling traditions of the African diaspora and of global communities of color, showcasing films by Black, Brown and Indigenous people from around the world. This year's festival will be held virtually, with 90 films, live panels, and special events.

August 20-30

The Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival this year will run across eleven days of films, panels, and events. The festival will take advantage of the latest in streaming-digital, at-home and in-person (as allowed) event platforms accessible to a global audience for the first time in history. Each summer, Outfest Los Angeles screens more than 200 feature and short films to an audience of more than 50,000 people. Outfest Los Angeles is the largest and oldest film festival, of any kind, in Los Angeles and is considered the preeminent and most widely-recognized LGBTQ film festival in the world.

August 21-30

The ABFF Online Edition will continue the tradition of the live festival: featuring the best of independent Black cinema, studio premieres, conversations and panels, along with virtual networking events. This year, ABFF is introducing the first annual John Singleton Award for Best First Feature for a director of African descent.

August 27-29

Originally scheduled for the end of March, FILMART is set to move forward in August. The festival exists to promote Hong Kong as the regional hub for distribution and production of film, TV programs and entertainment-related products in Asia pacific.

End of August-September 19

The annual festival has moved to a combination drive-in theater and online event. The Loudoun Arts Film Festival takes place in Leesburg, VA under the umbrella of The Loudoun Arts Council and in coordination with local government agencies. LAFF is a non-profit organization serving as an international platform for independent filmmaking, creative expression and immersive entertainment. LAFF supports emerging and established voices.

September

September 2-12

The 77th Venice International Film Festival is organised by La Biennale di Venezia and will be held on the Lido di Venezia from 2 to 12 September 2020. The Festival is officially recognised by the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association).

The aim of the Festival is to raise awareness and promote international cinema in all its forms as art, entertainment and as an industry, in a spirit of freedom and dialogue. In addition to the sections mentioned in the following paragraphs, the Festival also organises retrospectives and tributes to major figures as a contribution towards a better understanding of the history of cinema.

September 10-20

The 45th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival is tailored to fit the moment, with physical screenings and drive-ins, digital screenings, virtual red carpets, press conferences, and industry talks. This year's selection comprises a lineup of 50 new feature films, five programmes of short films, as well as interactive talks, film cast reunions, and Q&As with cast and filmmakers.

September 10-23

The festival is moving online this year, with more than 150 short films from over 30 countries. The program includes the juried Filmmaker Awards Brunch, Screenplay Competition, free filmmaker workshops, panels, and talkbacks.

September 17-27

Celebrating its 44th year, the Atlanta Film Festival is the region's preeminent celebration of cinema. The organization offers entertainment, networking, education & professional development year-round. Organizers rescheduled the spring festival for September.

September 24-October 4

The Zurich Film Festival provides a platform for the most promising filmmakers from around the globe. It aims to promote exchange between emerging directors, successful film workers, the film industry and the general public. Every autumn, the ZFF presents the year's greatest discoveries and most anticipated films. Organizers of the festival said a government ban on gatherings of over 1,000 people will not impact its late-September event.

September 24-October 7

The 39th edition of the Vancouver International Film Festival will be presented as an online festival available to all British Columbians. VIFF is developing VIFF Connect, a new online streaming platform designed in partnership with CineSend, a Toronto-based industry leader in media solutions. VIFF is also offering an online program of 100 features, shorts, creator talks, as well as experiential and educational programming.

October

October 1-11

Celebrating their, 30th Anniversary the LGBTQ festival is planning an online-only program for this year with screenings, special events, and Q&As.

October 3-17

The coalition is a group of seven American and Canadian South Asian Film Festivals - Seattle's Tasveer South Asian Film Festival, Chicago South Asian Film Festival, Washington DC South Asian Film Festival, Toronto's Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival, Maryland's Nepal America International Film Festival, South Asian Film Festival of Montreal, and Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival. This year, for 15 days the virtual festival will stream films and host Q&As with filmmakers, as well as other conversations on industry topics and relating to the South Asian community.

October 7-18

The BFI London Film Festival will offer film lovers will be an opportunity to connect for a unique and innovative festival experience, enjoying both live and digital screenings across the 12 days of the Festival. The Festival will deliver up to 50 Virtual Festival Premieres in a programme that offers audiences the opportunity to see the best new cinema from around the world and with that same texture LFF's audiences love, including fiction, documentary, animation, artists' moving image, and restored classics from the world's archives. Every film will be presented with an intro or Q&A, and the programme will also include a range of free-to-access additional works and events to include: an international short film programme, Screen Talks with major filmmakers and actors, salons and roundtables and a brand new Virtual Exhibition of XR and Immersive Art.

October 7-16

This year, the Busan International Film Festival is preparing for the 25th edition to fulfill its intended role of discovering fine works that connect film and audiences by planning an in-person event with 300 films screened to over 10,000 attendees. The festival plans to follow proper safety protocols, while simultaneously monitoring international developments regarding coronavirus and the film industry.

October 8-11

BendFilm is an independent Oregon film festival in the truest sense-rugged, brilliant, daring, adventurous, fun and engaging. The festival is going virtual for its 17th annual edition and will also host drive-in screenings.

October 8-18

Indiana's largest and longest-running film festival will celebrate its 29th anniversary this October across Indianapolis. The Midwest festival is planning a program of virtual screenings as well as drive-in screenings.

October 10-18

The French festival will happen in person in October. Belgian filmmakers Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne will receive the Lumière Award during the 12th edition of the festival.

October 14-18

The festival's 12th edition will include socially distant screenings, discussions, drive-ins, and events. Some programs may be available only online.

October 14-25

Organizers are committed to producing the 56th edition of the festival in mid-October.

October 16-25

The 18th annual festival will be held virtually this year, with extended dates for online film screenings, Q&As, parties, and other events.

October 28-November 7

Raindance is dedicated to fostering and promoting independent film around the world. Based in the heart of London, Raindance combines Raindance Film Festival, training courses - which are offered throughout the year at our 10 international hubs - and the British Independent Film Awards.This year the festival will hold an in-person/virtual hybrid festival.

October 31-November 9

Currently, the dates of the festival remain the same and the festival is accepting submissions, but organizers say they will respond to conditions out of concern for safety, even if that means a cancelation or postponement.

November

November 9-15

The HollyShorts Film festival showcases the top short films produced 40- minutes or less. Categories include Short Animation, Short Live Action, Short Documentary, Music Video, Webisode, Commercials, Youth Film and Digital Microbudget. The Oscar-qualifying festival will go virtual for its 16th edition vis the Bitpix platform, available on Apple, Android, and many streaming devices.

November 11-19

Now in its 11th year, the festival will continue to bring great documentaries to audiences by moving primarily to an online format for 2020 in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Closer to November, organizers will reevaluate the feasibility of holding additional in-person events.

