Where Can You Stream Your Favorite Halloween Movies in 2020?

Have you been wondering how you're going to celebrate Halloween at home this year? Look no further! BroadwayWorld put together a list of the best scary and silly Halloween movies you can watch this year - and where they're available to stream.

Check out our list of Halloween streaming options below!

What Halloween movies are available to stream on Netflix?

The Evil Dead (1981)

Poltergeist (1982)

The Witches (1990)

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Pan's Labyrinth (2006)

Creep (2014)

Unfriended (2014)

Green Room (2015)

Hush (2016)

Little Evil (2017)

Gerald's Game (2017)

The Bye Bye Man (2017)

Creep 2 (2017)

It Comes At Night (2017)

Veronica (2017)

The Ritual (2018)

What Halloween movies are available to stream on Hulu?

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

Children of the Corn (1984)

Ghostbusters (1984)

Hellraiser (1987)

Jacob's Ladder (1990)

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)

Casper (1995)

Dawn of the Dead (2004)

Saw (2004)

When a Stranger Calls (2006)

The Host (2007)

Let the Right One In (2008)

Zombieland (2009)

Paranormal Activity (2009)

Cabin in the Woods (2011)

Oculus (2013)

It Follows (2015)

Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016)

Get Out (2017)

Overlord (2018)

Pet Sematary (2019)

Parasite (2019)

What Halloween movies are available to stream on Disney Plus?

Hocus Pocus (1993)

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Halloweentown (1998)

Mom's Got a Date with a Vampire (2000)

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)

Twitches (2005)

Coco (2017)

What Halloween movies are available to stream on HBO Max?

The Blob (1958)

Jaws (1975)

Eraserhead (1977)

Alien (1979)

An American Werewolf in London (1981)

Aliens (1986)

Gremlins 2: The New Batch (1990)

Death Becomes Her (1992)

The Others (2001)

Jeepers Creepers (2001)

Scooby Doo: The Movie (2002)

Us (2019)

Doctor Sleep (2019)

Ready or Not (2019)

Roald Dahl's The Witches (2020)

What Halloween movies are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video?

The Bride of Frankenstein (1935)

Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954)

Carrie (1976)

The Hills Have Eyes (1977)

Halloween (1978)

The Shining (1980)

Fright Night (1985)

Teen Wolf (1985)

Pumpkinhead (1988)

Child's Play (1988)

The Hand that Rocks the Cradle (1992)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

American Psycho (2000)

Dracula 2000 (2000)

Final Destination (2000)

The Last House on the Left (2009)

Let Me In (2010)

The Conjuring (2013)

Raw (2016)

It (2017)

What Halloween movies are available to stream on Peacock?

Frankenstein (1931)

Dracula (1931)

Psycho (1960)

Cape Fear (1962)

The Birds (1963)

Nosferatu the Vampyre (1979)

Prom Night (1980)

E.T. the Extraterrestrial (1982)

Sleepaway Camp (1983)

Videodrome (1983)

The Harry Potter series (2001-2011)

The Grudge (2004)

Dawn of the Dead (2004)

The Purge (2013)

