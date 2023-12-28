When Does THE VIEW Return With New Episodes in 2024?

Frequent fans of The View may notice that the No. 1 morning show has not been live on ABC throughout the past few weeks.

Following their big holiday special on December 15, The View has been running encore broadcasts throughout the past two weeks, featuring re-runs with special guests like Hillary Clinton, Hannah Waddingham, Tyler Perry, Issa Rae, Jennifer Garner, and more.

So when will Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin return for new episodes of The View?

When will The View return with new episodes?

New episodes of The View will return on January 2. The first new episode of 2024 will air on January 2, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. ET/PT on ABC.

About The View

“The View” is America’s most-watched daytime talk show concluding season 26 ranking No. 1 in Households and Total Viewers among the daytime network and syndicated talk shows and news programs for the third consecutive year.

Called “the most important political TV show in America” by The New York Times, the Daytime Emmy® Award-winning talk show is a priority destination for up-to-the-minute Hot Topics, invaluable conversations, celebrities, newsmakers and politicians and must-see viewing for our loyal fans with live broadcasts five days a week. The View” is executive produced by Brian Teta and is directed by Sarah de la O.

Where do I watch The View?

“The View” airs weekdays at 11:00 a.m. on ABC.

“The View” is now available on a podcast along with new daily episodes of “Behind the Table.” Listen to the full show for free on Apple Podcasts or on your favorite podcast app every weekday afternoon.

“The View” can be streamed on ABC News Live weekdays at 5 p.m. EST.

