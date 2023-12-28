When Does THE VIEW Return With New Episodes in 2024?

Here's when The View will be back with new episodes.

By: Dec. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - Where to Watch WHITE CHRISTMAS, THE MUPPET CHRIS Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - What to Watch!
Video: Joby Talbot & Neil Hannon Unwrap the Delicious New Music of WONKA Photo 2 Video: Joby Talbot & Neil Hannon Unwrap the Delicious New Music of WONKA
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Extends in Movie Theaters For the Second Time Photo 3 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Extends in Movie Theaters For the Second Time
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ariana DeBose & More Perform in the KENNEDY CENTER HONORS Special Photo 4 Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Perform in the KENNEDY CENTER HONORS Special

When Does THE VIEW Return With New Episodes in 2024?

Frequent fans of The View may notice that the No. 1 morning show has not been live on ABC throughout the past few weeks.

Following their big holiday special on December 15, The View has been running encore broadcasts throughout the past two weeks, featuring re-runs with special guests like Hillary Clinton, Hannah Waddingham, Tyler Perry, Issa Rae, Jennifer Garner, and more.

So when will Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin return for new episodes of The View?

When will The View return with new episodes?

New episodes of The View will return on January 2. The first new episode of 2024 will air on January 2, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. ET/PT on ABC.

About The View

“The View” is America’s most-watched daytime talk show concluding season 26 ranking No. 1 in Households and Total Viewers among the daytime network and syndicated talk shows and news programs for the third consecutive year.

Called “the most important political TV show in America” by The New York Times, the Daytime Emmy® Award-winning talk show is a priority destination for up-to-the-minute Hot Topics, invaluable conversations, celebrities, newsmakers and politicians and must-see viewing for our loyal fans with live broadcasts five days a week. The View” is executive produced by Brian Teta and is directed by Sarah de la O.

Where do I watch The View?

“The View” airs weekdays at 11:00 a.m. on ABC.

“The View” is now available on a podcast along with new daily episodes of “Behind the Table.” Listen to the full show for free on Apple Podcasts or on your favorite podcast app every weekday afternoon.

“The View” can be streamed on ABC News Live weekdays at 5 p.m. EST.

Photo: ABC/Jeff Lipsky



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Scoop: THE WALL on NBC - Friday, December 29, 2023 Photo
Scoop: THE WALL on NBC - Friday, December 29, 2023

Get all the scoop on THE WALL, airing on NBC on today, December 29, 2023! Married couple Jerimiah and Nikki FROM Lubbock, Texas, compete on the wall. Do they have what it takes to win big?

2
Scoop: General Hospital: 60 Years of Stars and Storytelling on ABC Photo
Scoop: General Hospital: 60 Years of Stars and Storytelling on ABC

Get all the scoop on General Hospital: 60 Years of Stars and Storytelling, airing on ABC on Thursday, January 4, 2024! ABC’s Emmy Award-winning daytime drama “General Hospital” will celebrate its milestone 60th anniversary with a primetime special, “General Hospital: 60 Years of Stars and Storytelling.”

3
Scoop: THE GOLDEN WEDDING on ABC - Thursday, January 4, 2024 Photo
Scoop: THE GOLDEN WEDDING on ABC - Thursday, January 4, 2024

Get all the scoop on THE GOLDEN WEDDING, airing on ABC on Thursday, January 4, 2024! After lifetimes of love and loss and a whirlwind journey on “The Golden Bachelor,” Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist will walk down the aisle to begin their NEXT chapter, happily ever after. Hosted by Jesse Palmer, “The Golden Wedding” airs LIVE on ABC.

4
Scoop: ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING on ABC - Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Photo
Scoop: ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING on ABC - Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Get all the scoop on ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING, airing on ABC on Wednesday, January 3, 2024! ABC heads into the new year with the exclusive broadcast premiere of “Only Murders in the Building.” Season one of the critically acclaimed hit series starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez will air Tuesdays in January.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: Watch the Explosive First Conversation between Natalia Grace & Adoptive Father Michael Barnett in THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE: NATALIA SPEAKS PreviewVideo: Watch the Explosive First Conversation between Natalia Grace & Adoptive Father Michael Barnett in THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE: NATALIA SPEAKS Preview
Why Oprah Didn't Make a Cameo in THE COLOR PURPLE Movie MusicalWhy Oprah Didn't Make a Cameo in THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical
When Does THE VIEW Return With New Episodes in 2024?When Does THE VIEW Return With New Episodes in 2024?
Final Episode of BRAT LOVES JUDY: THE BABY SPECIAL Now StreamingFinal Episode of BRAT LOVES JUDY: THE BABY SPECIAL Now Streaming

Videos

Watch Nicole Kidman in Prime Video's EXPATS Series Trailer Video
Watch Nicole Kidman in Prime Video's EXPATS Series Trailer
Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III Video
Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton Video
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HAMILTON
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
HARMONY