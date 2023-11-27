What's New on Max This December 2023

Max announces programming coming to the platform this December, including the HBO Original comedy special LEO REICH: LITERALLY WHO CARES?! (12/16), the comedian's first solo stand-up special debuts this December.

Following rave reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and an Off-Broadway run, this self-diagnosed important young mind faces the swirling uncertainty of our collective future, asking the big questions, such as: “Is this helping?", “Am I hot?”, and "No offense guys but literally what is going on?" Treading the line between hilarious stand-up and humorless performance art, the special blends songs, anecdotes, and anxious non-sequiturs in a valiant attempt to raise awareness about important social and political causes… or something. The special from A24 was taped at EartH in London.

In the Max Original comedy special GARY GULMAN: BORN ON 3RD BASE (12/21), comedian, actor, and best-selling author Gary Gulman (HBO’s “The Great Depresh”) offers up his hilarious insights on a range of topics – from growing up poor to pretentious suffixes – all with a generous helping of his inventive humor and absurdism. Reflecting on his eccentric Jewish American family, Gulman chronicles his childhood experiences with free school lunch programs and questionable dental care, as well as incisive swipes at billionaire-ism. With thoughtfulness and empathy, the special sheds light on the performer’s unique point-of-view on both lighthearted and serious subjects.

The HBO Original three-part documentary series MURDER IN BOSTON: ROOTS, RAMPAGE & RECKONING (12/4), produced and directed by Jason Hehir (“The Last Dance,” HBO’s “Andre The Giant”), and produced in association with The Boston Globe, explores the decades-old racial tensions and brutal targeting amidst a media firestorm that ensued following an investigation stemming from Charles “Chuck” Stuart’s 911 call reporting that he and his pregnant wife, Carol, a white couple, had been shot by a Black man in Boston’s Mission Hill neighborhood in 1989. The series chronicles the complex history of race-based hostilities in the city and the enduring, painful toll the case has had on the families involved, on Boston race relations, and how a community can be brutalized in a rush to justice.

The Max Original documentary OPRAH AND THE COLOR PURPLE JOURNEY (12/28) provides a behind-the-scenes look into the making of the upcoming feature film “The Color Purple,” a bold new take on the classic, and the impact the story has had on our culture. Oprah Winfrey takes viewers inside the four-decade phenomenon, exploring the importance of the novel, films and musical, and the ever-evolving conversation around this seminal work.

As the clock counts down to the dawn of the 21st century, the world faces the largest potential technological disaster to ever threaten humanity. The problem is comically simple yet incredibly complex – a bug that could cause computers to misinterpret the year 2000 as 1900, sowing chaos throughout the world as electronic systems failed.

Crafted entirely through archival footage, TIME BOMB Y2K (12/30) is a prescient and often humorous tale about the power and vulnerabilities of technology. By re-appraising both the cooperative efforts and mass hysteria surrounding this millennial milestone, this film explores how modern life has been dramatically transformed by the digital revolution.

This December brings the season finales of the Max Original comedy series BOOKIE (12/21), from Emmy®-nominated creator Chuck Lorre (“The Big Bang Theory”) and Nick Bakay, JULIA (12/21), starring Sarah Lancashire as the rising celebrity chef, and RAP SH!T (12/21), following two estranged high school friends from Miami who reunite to form a rap group. Additionally, the season two finales of the HBO Original drama series THE GILDED AGE (12/17), from creator Julian Fellowes (“Downton Abbey”), and 30 COINS (12/11), following a remote town in Spain plagued by inexplicable, demonic events.

Titles Coming to Max in December:

*Please note this list may not be comprehensive and is subject to change



December 1

9 (2009)

Anna and the KING (1999)

Behind Enemy Lines (2001)

The Biggest Little Farm (2019)

Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey (1991)

Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989)

The Box (2009)

Clear and Present Danger (1994)

The Color Purple (2023)

Curse of the Pink Panther (1983)

Cut Bank (2015)

Denial (2016)

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003)

Die Another Day (2002)

Doomsday (2008)

Elektra (2005)

Eye in the Sky (2016)

Flipped (2010)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

From Russia with Love (1964)

Goldfinger (1965)

Hereafter (2010)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

How To Eat Fried Worms (2006)

The Hunt For Red October (1990)

I Am

The Informant! (2009)

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014)

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (2013)

Jurassic World (2015)

License to Kill (1989)

Live and Let Die (1973)

The Longest Ride (2015)

Love in the Time of Cholera (2007)

The Lovers (2017)

Low Tide (2019)

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (2015)

Meet the Batwheels, Season 1D (Cartoon Network)

Naked Lunch (1991)

Necessary Roughness (1991)

Notes on a Scandal (2007)

On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969)

Over Her Dead Body (2008)

Paranormal Activity (2009)

Paranormal Activity 2 (2010)

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)

Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones (2014)

Patriot Games (1992)

The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976)

The Pink Panther (1964)

Prancer: A Christmas Tale (2022)

Ramona and Beezus (2010)

Red Dawn (1984)

Return of the Pink Panther (1975)

Revenge of the Pink Panther (1978)

Semi-Pro (2008)

Sergio Leone: The Italian Who Invented America (2022)

A Shot IN THE DARK (1964)

Skyfall (2012)

Son of the Pink Panther (1993)

The Souvenir (2019)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

The Strangers: Prey at Night (2018)

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

Timeline (2003)

Trail of the Pink Panther (1982)

Trainwreck (2015)

A View To Kill (1985)

Villeneuve Pironi: Racing's Untold Tragedy (2022)

The Women (2008)

The World is Not Enough (1999)



December 3

Holiday Party with Andrew and Zoe (Magnolia Network)

Maori Kuhawa And The Floating Worlds Time Forgot

OWN Holiday Movie: A Christmas Serenade (OWN) (2023)

Pets and Pickers, Season 2 (Animal Planet)

Teen Titans Go!: Great Holiday Escape & Christmas Magic (Cartoon Network)



December 4

Murder In Boston: Roots, Rampage & Reckoning (HBO Original)



December 5

Great Photo, Lovely Life (HBO Original) (2023)

Real Time Crime, Season 2 (ID)



December 6

Street Outlaws vs. The World: After Hours (Discovery Channel)



December 7

Boom Boom Bruno (Max Original)

Elmo & Tango Holiday Helpers (Max Original)

Vlad & Niki, Season 2C



December 10

OWN Holiday Movie: A Christmas of Yes (OWN) (2023)

White House Christmas (2023) (HGTV)



December 11

Peltz Beckham vs The Wedding Planners (discovery+ Original)



December 12

1000-lb Sisters, Season 4B (TLC)

sMothered, Season 5 (TLC)

Trees and Other Entanglements (HBO Original) (2023)



December 15

The Giver (2014)

On the Tee, Season 1B



December 16

Leo Reich: Literally Who Cares?! (HBO Original)

Mysteries of the Abandoned, Season 8B (Discovery Channel)



December 17

OWN Holiday Movie: The Christmas Detective (OWN) (2023)



December 18

Good Cop Bad Cop (ID)

Gwyneth vs Terry: The Ski Crash Trial (discovery+ Original)

World's First Battlefield (Science Channel)

Yellowstone Wardens, Season 3 (Animal Planet)



December 19

90 Day Pillow Talk: The Other Way, Season 5 (TLC)

Border Control: Sweden

Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 2 (Discovery Channel)



December 20

American Masters: Leonard Bernstein: Reaching for the Note (1998)

Daniel (HBO Original) (2023)



December 21

Engineering Catastrophes, Season 5B (Science Channel)

Gary Gulman: Born on 3rd Base (Max Original)



December 23

Bering Sea Gold, Season 12 (Discovery Channel)



December 24

OWN Holiday Movie: Christmas Revisited (OWN) (2023)

Spirited Away: Live On Stage (2023)



December 25

90 Day Fiance: Holiday Special 2023, #1 (TLC)

Scooby-Doo! and Krypto, Too! (2023)



December 26

90 Day Fiance: Holiday Special 2023, #2 (TLC)

Building OUTSIDE THE LINES (Magnolia Network)

Superchef Grudge Match, Season 2 (Food Network)

Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?, Season 2 (HGTV)



December 28

Married to Real Estate, Season 3 (HGTV)

Oprah and The Color Purple Journey (Max Original) (2023)



December 29

In With the Old, Seasons 5 (Magnolia Network)

Restoring Galveston: The Inn (Magnolia Network)

The Established Home, Season 3 (Magnolia Network)



December 30

Amina's Way (OWN)

Time Bomb Y2K (HBO Original) (2023)

Bleacher Report Live Sports in December:

Please note this list may not be comprehensive and is subject to change. All times are in ET.



Pre- and post-game programming will also be available to stream live, along with condensed replay highlights available after each game.



December 2

Soccer: U.S. Women’s National Team vs. China, 3 p.m.



December 4

NBA In-Season Tournament Quarterfinals

Game 1: Teams TBA, 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.

Game 2: Teams TBA, 9:30 p.m. or 10 p.m.



December 5

NBA In-Season Tournament Quarterfinals

Game 1: Teams TBA, 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.

Game 2: Teams TBA, 9:30 p.m. or 10 p.m.

Soccer: U.S. Women’s National Team vs. China, 8 p.m.



December 6

NHL: DALLAS Stars at Florida Panthers, 7 p.m.

NHL: Carolina Hurricanes at Edmonton Oilers, 9:30 p.m.



December 7

NBA In-Season Tournament Semifinals

Teams TBA, 9 p.m.



December 12

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at DALLAS Mavericks, 7:30 p.m.

NBA: Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns, 10 p.m.



December 13

NHL: Boston Bruins at New Jersey Devils*, 7:30 p.m.

NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Colorado Avalanche*, 10 p.m.



December 19

NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at New Orleans Pelicans, 7:30 p.m.

NBA: Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors, 10 p.m.



December 20

NHL: New York Islanders at Washington Capitals*, 7:30 p.m.

NHL: Seattle Kraken at Los Angeles Kings*, 10 p.m.



December 27

NHL: Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres, 7:30 p.m.

*Telecast will not be available in the local indicated market

CNN Max December Lineup:

Please note this list may not be comprehensive and is subject to change.



December 2

The Wonder List



December 3

Lincoln: Divided We Stand



December 9

The Story of Late Night



December 23

Soundtracks



December 24

Finding Jesus

The Radical Story of Patty Hearst



December 25

The Redemption Project

Titles Leaving Max in December:

*Please note this list may not be comprehensive and is subject to change.



December 2

Stath Lets Flats, Season 3

Long Live the Royals



December 6

Stand Up To Cancer (2023) (HBO Original)



December 7

Mostly 4 Millennials



December 9

Nightcrawler (2014)



December 10

Tropical Cop Tales



December 11

Frisky Dingo



December 12

Hot Streets



December 13

Tom Goes to the Mayor



December 14

The Heart, She Holler



December 15

Entourage (2015)



December 16

Beah: A Black Woman Speaks (HBO Original) (2003)



December 17

Eagleheart



December 18

Delocated



December 19

China, IL



December 20

Beautiful Creatures (2013)



December 21

Spotlight (2015)



December 26

The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (2015)



December 27

The Oslo Diaries (HBO Original) (2018)



December 31

12 oz. Mouse, Seasons 1-2

The Adventures of Pinocchio (1996)

The Age of Adaline (2015)

All About the Benjamins (2002)

The Amazing Panda Adventure (1995)

American Ultra (2015)

Animal Kingdom (2010)

Annabelle (2014)

Annabelle Comes Home (2019)

Annabelle: Creation (2017)

The Ant Bully (2006)

Arthur Christmas (2011)

The Artist (2011)

At Middleton (2014)

The Avengers (1998)

The Bachelor (1999)

The Bad and the Beautiful (1952)

Ballet 422 (2014)

Batman (1966)

Before Midnight (2013)

Bells are Ringing (1960)

Beware the Batman (2013)

Beyond the Reach (2015)

Black Beauty (1994)

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

The Book of Life (2014)

Boys' Night Out (1962)

Brigadoon (1954)

The Bronze (2015)

Bulworth (1998)

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

Child’s Play (1988)

A Christmas Carol (1938)

Christmas in Connecticut (1945)

A Christmas Story (1983)

A Christmas Story 2 (2012)

A Cinderella Story (2004)

The Circle (2017)

The Comedian (2016)

The Company Men (2010)

Compliance (2012)

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

Constantine: City of Demons (2018)

Crocodile Dundee (1986)

Crocodile Dundee II (1988)

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles (2001)

Cunningham (2019)

The Curse of La Llorona (2019)

Daphne & Velma (2018)

DC Super Hero Girls: Hero of the Year (2016)

DC Super Hero Girls: Intergalactic Games (2017)

DC Super Hero Girls: Legends of Atlantis (2018)

Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons (2020)

Defending Your Life (1991)

Dennis the Menace (1993)

A Dennis the Menace Christmas (2007)

Detour (2017)

Dim Sum Festival (2009)

Diner (1982)

Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead (1991)

Dude, Where's My Car? (2000)

Elf (2003)

Elizabethtown (2005)

Enter The Warrior's Gate (2017)

Eva Longoria: Searching For Mexico (CNN)

Every Secret Thing (2014)

Fast Color (2019)

Final Destination (2000)

Final Destination 2 (2003)

Final Destination 3 (2006)

Final Destination 5 (2011)

The Final Destination (2009)

Flashpoint (1984)

Flawless (2008)

Fool's Gold (2008)

Four Christmases (2008)

Frank Miller's Sin City (2005)

Fred Claus (2007)

From Here to Eternity (1953)

The Full Monty (1997)

Funny Farm (1988)

Garden State (2004)

Get Carter (1971)

Ginger & Rosa (2013)

The Golden Compass (2007)

The Good Heart (2010)

Happy Feet (2006)

Happy Feet Two (2011)

The Haunting (1999)

Headhunters (2012)

Hearts in Atlantis (2001)

Heaven Help Us (1985)

Holiday Affair (1949)

The Hollars (2016)

Hotel Artemis (2018)

The House (2017)

The Illusionist (2010)

In The Heart of The Sea (2015)

Infinitely Polar Bear (2015)

Inside Job (2010)

Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013)

The Iron Lady (2011)

Jack Frost (1998)

The Jellies

Jumanji (1995)

Kill Your Darlings (2013)

Law Abiding Citizen (2009)

Lean on Me (1989)

Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III (1990)

LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Brain Drain (2017)

LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High (2018)

LEGO Justice League: Cosmic Clash (2016)

LEGO Justice League: Gotham City Breakout (2016)

The LEGO Movie (2014)

The Letter (1940)

Loiter Squad

Looney Tunes

The Looney Tunes Show

Looney Tunes: Back in Action (2003)

The Lost Boys (1987)

Lost in America (1985)

Love Is Strange (2014)

Love Jones (1997)

Luce (2019)

Lucy, The Daughter of the Devil

Maggie's Plan (2016)

The Man Who Came to Dinner (1942)

Marley & Me (2008)

The Master (2012)

Misery (1990)

Music Within (2007)

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase (2019)

Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)

The Neverending Story (1984)

New Year's Eve (2011)

Nico, 1988 (2018)

Nine (2009)

Out of the Past (1947)

Paddington 2 (2017)

The Phantom of the Opera (2004)

The Pirate (1948)

Pleasantville (1998)

The Polar Express (2004)

Precious (2009)

The Prince and the Pauper (1937)

Prince Avalanche (2013)

Quartet (2012)

Real Life Nightmare

Restless (2011)

Rock of Ages (2012)

Roger & Me (1989)

Room for One More (1952)

The Rover (2014)

Running on Empty (1988)

Running Scared (2006)

Sarah’s Key (2011)

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob! (2021)

Scream (1996)

Scream 2 (1997)

Scream 3 (2000)

The Seagull (2018)

Searching for Sugar Man (2012)

The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2015)

Shanghai (2010)

She’s Funny That Way (2015)

Shivering Truth

The Shop Around the Corner (1940)

Shoplifters (2018)

Snitch (2013)

So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993)

Son of the Mask (2005)

Song of the Thin Man (1947)

Spartan (2004)

Speedway (1968)

Spinout (1966)

Stan & Ollie (2018)

Step Up All In (2014)

Step Up REVOLUTION (2012)

Stephen King's Graveyard Shift (1990)

Stephen King's Silver Bullet (1985)

Stephen King's Thinner (1996)

Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo! Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog (2022)

Take Shelter (2011)

The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (1974)

Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse (Cartoon Network) (2022)

Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam (Cartoon Network) (2021)

Teen Witch (1989)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006)

Three Godfathers (1936)

Tom & Jerry: The Movie (1993)

Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale (2007)

Tom And Jerry: Santa's Little Helpers (2014)

Trick 'r Treat (2009)

Tricky Dick

The Trouble with Spies (1987)

The Turning Point (1977)

The Two Mrs. Carrolls (1947)

Tyrel (2018)

Under the Same Moon (2007)

Unmasking A Killer (HLN)

Urge (2016)

Uss Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016)

A Very Harold & Kumar 3-D Christmas (2011)

Volunteers (1985)

Warm Bodies (2013)

The Wash (2001)

Watchmen: The Complete Motion Comic

WB 100th Behind the Shield

What's Up, Doc? (1972)

Where the Boys Are (1960)

White Chicks (2004)

The Whole Ten Yards (2004)

Winter's Tale (2014)

Wonder Woman: Bloodlines (2019)

You're Next (2013)