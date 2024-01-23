Everything Coming to Max This February

Max announces programming coming to the platform this February, including the debut of the twelfth and final season of HBO Original CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM (2/4). Starring Larry David as an over-the-top version of himself, the iconic Emmy® and Golden Globe®-winning comedy series offers a tongue-in-cheek depiction of the writer/producer/comedian’s fictionalized life.

The comedy series continues to prove how seemingly trivial details of one's day-to-day life can precipitate a catastrophic chain of events. To keep the narrative spontaneous, the series is shot without a script and cast members are given scene outlines and improvise lines as they go.

Additionally, "The History of Curb Your Enthusiasm," a video podcast produced by iHeart in conjunction with HBO and hosted by Susie Essman and Jeff Garlin, recaps each episode of the series, featuring guests like Larry David himself, Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis, Bob Odenkirk, and more. The podcast will be available on Max beginning February 1st.



LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER (2/18) returns for its eleventh season this February. A satirical, insightful, and meticulously researched look at current events in the U.S. and around the globe, the series features Oliver’s hilarious, expertly honed perspective on today’s pressing political, social, and cultural issues, as well as lesser-reported topics that both inform and entertain. Shot in New York, season eleven will continue to feature the show’s weekly topical insights, signature deep dives, and distinctive comedy pieces.



Celebrity chef and best-selling author Carla Hall takes viewers on a global adventure to explore the unexpected roots of popular dishes within today’s American food culture on the Max Original series CHASING FLAVOR (2/1). Follow along as Carla’s curiosity about America’s most delicious dishes from chicken pot pie to ice cream leads her to Ghana, Italy, Turkey, and more. Along the way, Carla traces the history and lineage of dishes, discovering the interconnected, international origins and cultures that paved the way for today’s American cuisine – because if you don’t know the history, then you don’t know the dish. Join Carla as she chases flavor across the globe to find out how it all comes together on the American plate.



Loosely inspired by American journalist Jake Adelstein’s first-hand account of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat, season two of Max Original TOKYO VICE (2/8), filmed on location in Tokyo, takes us deeper into the city’s criminal underworld as Adelstein (Ansel Elgort) comes to realize that his life, and the lives of those close to him, are in terrible danger. Created and written by Tony Award® winner J.T. Rogers, the critically acclaimed original drama series stars Golden Globe® nominee Ansel Elgort, Academy Award® nominee Ken Watanabe, Academy Award® nominee Rinko Kikuchi, Rachel Keller, Show Kasamatsu, Ayumi Ito, and new series regulars Yosuke Kubozuka and Miki Maya.



A modern refresh of the hit series of the same name, season two of CLONE HIGH (2/1) follows a high school for clones of the greatest minds in history. Twenty years after the original experiment was put on ice, Joan, JFK, Abe, and Cleo have been thawed out to resume school with their new clone classmates – all while navigating a new set of cultural norms and overly dramatic teen relationships



In DICKS: THE MUSICAL (2/2), two self-obsessed businessmen (writers Aaron Jackson & Josh Sharp) discover they’re long-lost identical twins and come together to plot the reunion of their eccentric divorced parents, in this riotously funny and depraved musical from comedy icon Larry Charles (Seinfeld, Borat) also starring Megan Thee Stallion, Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, and Bowen Yang as God.

Titles Coming to Max in February:

*Please note this list may not be comprehensive and is subject to change



February 1

Bad Education (2004)

Batman vs. Robin (2015)

Batman: BAD BLOOD (2016)

The Bling Ring (2013)

Brooklyn (2015)

Chasing Flavor (Max Original)

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)

Citizen Kane (1941)

A Clockwork Orange (1971)

Clone High, Season 2 (Max Original)

Dying of the Light (2014)

Everest (2015)

The Family (2013)

Friday the 13th (2009)

Full Metal Jacket (1987)

A Ghost Story (2017)

Godzilla (1998)

Godzilla 2000 (1999)

Gorky Park (1983)

The Lego Movie (2014)

Leviathan (1989)

Life as We Know It (2010)

Menashe (2017)

Midsommar (2019)

Miss Sharon Jones! (2016)

Mona Lisa Smile (2003)

Music From Another Room (1998)

My Sister's Keeper (2009)

The Notebook (2004)

Only The Strong (1993)

The Peanuts Movie (2015)

Rolling Along: Bill Bradley (2024)

Save Yourselves! (2020)

Se7en (1995)

Sex and the City (Movie) (2008)

Shorts (2009)

Son of Batman (2014)

Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine (2015)

Stone (2010)

The Trust (2016)

Tyler Perry's Meet The Browns (2008)

Tyler Perry's THE FAMILY That Preys (2008)

Up In the Air (2009)

The Visit (2015)

Wedding Crashers (2005)



February 2

Care Bears: THE QUEST for the Rainbow Stone

Dicks: The Musical (2023) (A24)

Serving the Hamptons, Season 2



February 3

Puppy Bowl Presents: 20 Years of Puppies (Animal Planet)

The Redemption Project (8pm ET/PT on CNN Max)



February 4

Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 12 (HBO Original)

The Redemption Project (8pm ET/PT on CNN Max)



February 5

Homestead Rescue, Season 11 (Discovery Channel)



February 6

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper: Miracle on the Hudson (CNN Original)



February 7

The Deep Three

Tournament of Champions: The Qualifiers (Food Network)



February 8

They Called Him Mostly Harmless (Max Original)

Tokyo Vice, Season 2 (Max Original)



February 10

The Accidental Influencer (Max Original)

Artfully Designed, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)

Race for the White House (8pm ET/PT on CNN Max)



February 11

Ninja Kamui (Adult Swim)

Puppy Bowl XX Pregame Show (Animal Planet)

Puppy Bowl XX (Animal Planet)

Watergate: Blueprint for a Scandal (8pm ET/PT on CNN Max)



February 12

Lil Jon Wants to Do What?, Season 2B (HGTV)



February 13

Trial By Fire



February 14

Big Little Brawlers (Discovery Channel)



February 15

Bea's Block (Max Original)

Bleed For This (2016)

The Truth About Jim (Max Original)



February 16

Underdogs United, Season 1



February 17

Outback Opal Hunters, Season 7 (Discovery Channel)



February 18

Evil Lives Here, Season 8B (ID)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 11 (HBO Original)

Naked and Afraid, Season 17 (Discovery Channel)

Tournament of Champions, Season 5 (Food Network)



February 20

Little People Big World, Season 16 (TLC)

Renovation Aloha (HGTV)



February 22

Jellystone, Season 3A (Max Original)

San Andreas (2015)



February 23

Machete Kills (2014)



February 26

The Man Who Played with Fire



February 27

God Save Texas: Hometown Prison (HBO Original)

God Save Texas: The Price of Oil (HBO Original)

God Save Texas: La Frontera (HBO Original)

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper: Yachts and the Super Rich (CNN Original)



February 29

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights, Season 3 (ID)

Vlad & Niki, Season 2D

Bleacher Report Live Sports in February:

Please note this list may not be comprehensive and is subject to change. All times are in ET.



Pre- and post-game programming will also be available to stream live, along with condensed replay highlights available after each game



February 1

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers* at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m.

NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Utah Jazz, 10:00 p.m.



February 3

College Basketball (Men’s): Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic

Grambling State vs. Jackson State, 1 p.m.

Hampton University vs. Howard University, 4 p.m.



February 6

NBA: DALLAS Mavericks at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m.

NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Phoenix Suns, 10:00 p.m.



February 7

NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Rangers, 7:00 p.m.

NHL: Minnesota WILD at Chicago Blackhawks, 9:30 p.m.



February 8

NBA: DALLAS Mavericks at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m.

NBA: Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers*, 10:00 p.m.



February 13

NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Orlando Magic, 7:30 p.m.

NBA: Sacramento Kings at Phoenix Suns, 10:00 p.m.



February 14

NHL: Florida Panthers at Pittsburgh Penguins*, 7:30 p.m.



February 15

NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Memphis Grizzlies, 8:30 p.m.



2024 NBA All-Star

February 16

NBA Rising Stars, 9 p.m.



February 17

HBCU Classic presented by AT&T: Winston-Salem State vs. Virginia Union, 2 p.m.

State Farm All-Star Saturday Night, 8 p.m.

Kia Skills Challenge

Starry 3-Point Contest

AT&T Slam Dunk

February 18

73rd NBA All-Star Game, 8:30 p.m.



February 21

NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Chicago Blackhawks, 7:30 p.m.

NHL: Boston Bruins at Edmonton Oilers, 10:00 p.m.



February 22

NBA: Phoenix Suns at DALLAS Mavericks, 7:30 p.m.

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors, 10:00 p.m.



February 25

NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at New Jersey Devils*, 1:00 p.m.

Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins, 3:30 p.m.



February 27

NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m.

NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder, 10:00 p.m.



February 28

NHL: St. Louis Blues at Edmonton Oilers, 8:30 p.m.



February 29

NBA: Golden State Warriors* at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m.

NBA: Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets, 10:00 p.m.



*Telecast will not be available in the local indicated market

Titles Leaving Max in February:

*Please note this list may not be comprehensive and is subject to change



February 1

Tacoma FD, Seasons 1-3



February 6

Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

We Bare Bears: The Movie (2020)



February 7

The Many Lives of Nick Buoniconti (2019) (HBO Original)

February 10

Central INTELLIGENCE (2016)



February 15

Bullet To THE HEAD (2013)



February 17

Ben 10 (2017), Season 4B



February 18

Chasing Greatness: Coach K X Lebron (2023)

It’s A Hard Truth, Ain’t It (HBO Original) (2018)



February 22

Paris Can Wait (2017)



February 25

A Tiny Audience (HBO Original)



February 29

42 (2013)

Act of Valor (2012)

Batman & Mr. Freeze: Subzero (1998)

Batman: Gotham Knight (2008)

Batman: Mystery of the Batwoman (2003)

Be Kind, Rewind (2008)

Blindspotting (2018)

The Blue Lagoon (1980)

Bulletproof Monk (2003)

Dc Showcase: Superman/Shazam!: The Return Of Black Adam

Drive My Car (2021)

Exodus: Gods And Kings (2014)

Exorcist, The (1973)

Fire In The Sky (1993)

Freedom Fighters: The Ray (2018)

Georgia Rule (2007)

Ghost And The Darkness, The (1996)

Green Lantern: Emerald Knights (2011)

Green Lantern: First Flight (2009)

Heartburn (1986)

I Love You, Man (2009)

JLA Adventures: Trapped In Time (2014)

Juice (1992)

Just Like Heaven (2005)

Knocked Up (2007)

Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: THE FLASH (2018)

Little Black Book (2004)

Lucy (2014)

Milk (2008)

The Missing (2003)

Mommie Dearest (1981)

Mortal Kombat: Annihilation (1997)

Natural Born Killers (1994)

Night at the Museum: Secret Of The Tomb (2014)

Out of the Furnace (2013)

Sabrina (1995)

Speed Racer (2008)

Superman vs. The Elite (2012)

Superman: Brainiac Attacks (2006)

Superman: Doomsday (2007)

Superman: Man of Tomorrow (2020)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 (1986)

Wonder Woman (Animated) (2009)