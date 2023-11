What to Stream on Max This Holiday Season - Full List of Christmas Movies & TV Episodes

Max’s “Holiday Central” collection is now live on Max. As the home for holiday content on the platform, the page features a wide variety of series, films, and more that will surely spread joy and cheer to viewers throughout the holiday season.



Starting FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1, Max will feature an interactive Advent calendar in celebration of the holiday season entitled Unwrap New Presents Every Day. Leading up to Christmas, this advent calendar will showcase different holiday programming on the platform each day. Users can hover over a tile, click, and then be directed to a surprise holiday or holiday-adjacent title each day. This is one more way for subscribers to discover holiday classics and new favorites on Max.

In addition to celebrating the 20th anniversary of "Elf” this season, viewers can enjoy the holiday spirit with films on Max including “A Christmas Story,” “Holiday Harmony,” “The Polar Express,” “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation," discovery+ Original “A Christmas Open House,” OWN’s “A Chestnut Family Christmas,” plus classic holiday films like “A Christmas Carol,” “Christmas in Connecticut,” “Holiday Affair,” “The Man Who Came To Dinner,” “The Shop Around The Corner,” “Meet Me in St. Louis,” and more. In addition to holiday specific films, Max’s collection will feature the perfect films to watch with the whole family in town, such as “The Lego Movie,” “Paddington 2,” and “Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!” If a movie marathon is on the wish list this year, Max subscribers can also enjoy all eight “Harry Potter” films along with “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” and “Fantastic Beasts: The SECRETS OF Dumbledore.”

Max will also serve holiday cheer with food series like “Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays,” “The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown,” and “Holiday Baking Championship,” along with fan favorite holiday episodes from series like “Friends,” “Abbott Elementary,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “Full House,” “Family Matters,” and more.

In addition to the expansive library of films and series available to stream this holiday season, Max is home to seasonal Yule logs, which will be available beginning November 24, showcasing a new piece of viewers’ favorite worlds on screen. This year, “Harry Potter: Fireplace,” “World of Westeros Dragon Egg Yule Log,” “A Very Merry Rickmas Yule Log,” and “Calcifer Yule Log” will all be available for subscribers to turn on as they sit back and relax or enjoy a meal with family and friends.

Christmas Movies on Max

Below is a list of just some of the curations along with a selection of series and films available to stream as part of Max’s “Holiday Central” Collection.

A Chestnut Family Christmas (2021)

A Christmas For Mary (2020)

A Christmas Fumble (2022)

A Christmas Mystery (2022)

A Christmas Open House (2022)

A Christmas Stray (2021)

A Gingerbread Christmas (2022)

A Hollywood Christmas (2022)

A Sisterly Christmas (2021)

Baking Christmas (2019)

Candy Coated Christmas (2021)

Carole's Christmas (2019)

Cooking Up Christmas (2020)

Designing Christmas (2022)

First Christmas (2020)

Holiday Harmony (2022)

One Delicious Christmas (2022)

One Fine Christmas (2019)

The Great Holiday Bake War (2022)

Holiday TV Episodes on Max

Abbott Elementary (Season 2, Episode 10 - “Holiday Hookah”)

Aqua Teen Hunger Force (Season 7, Episode 1 - “A PE Christmas”)

Billy on the Street (Season 4, Episode 8 - “Christmas on the Street with Will Ferrell”)

Chuck (Season 2, Episode 11 - “Chuck Versus Santa Claus”)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (Season 3, Episode 9 - “Mary, Joseph and Larry”)

Doctor Who (Season 13, Episode 7 - “Festive Special 2022: Eve of the Daleks”)

Family Matters (Season 5, Episode 11 - “Christmas is Where the Heart Is”)

Friends (Season 3, Episode 10 - “The One Where Rachel Quits”)

Friends (Season 5, Episode 10 - “The One with the Inappropriate Sister”)

Friends (Season 7, Episode 10 - “The One with the Holiday Armadillo”)

Friends (Season 7, Episode 9 - “The One with the Monkey”)

Full House (Season 6, Episode 12 - “A Very Tanner Christmas”)

Gossip Girl (Season 1, Episode 11 - “Roman Holiday”)

Hangin' with Mr. Cooper (Season 4, Episode 11: “Christmas '95”)

Martin (Season 2, Episode 15 - “Holiday Blues”)

Mike & Molly (Season 1, Episode 12 - “First Christmas”)

Pretty Little Liars (Season 5, Episode 13 - “How the 'A' Stole Christmas”)

Regular Show (Season 4, Episode 10 - “The Christmas Special”)

Rick and Morty (Season 6, Episode 10 - “Ricktional Mortpoon's Rickmas Mortcation”)

Robot Chicken (Season 1, Episode 21 - “Robot Chicken Christmas Special”)

South Park (Season 8, Episode 14 - “Woodland Critter Christmas”)

Step by Step (Season 3, Episode 11 - “Christmas Story”)

Tacoma FD (Season 2, Episode 13 - “A Christmas Story”)

Teen Titans Go! (Season 6, Episode 4 - “Christmas Crusaders”)

The Amazing World of Gumball (Season 2, Episode 15 - “Christmas”)

The Big Bang Theory (Season 2, Episode 11 - “The Bath Item Gift Hypothesis”)

The Big Bang Theory (Season 6, Episode 11 - “The Santa Simulation”)

The Big Bang Theory (Season 7, Episode 11 - “The Cooper Extraction”)

The Carbonaro Effect (Season 3, Episode 23 - “Holiday Survival Guide”)

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (Season 2, Episode 13 - “Christmas Show”)

The Jamie Foxx Show (Season 3, Episode 10 - “Christmas Da-Ja-Vu")

The Middle (Season 1, Episode 10 - “Christmas”)

The Middle (Season 5, Episode 9 - “The Christmas Tree”)

The Nanny (Season 1, Episode 8 - “The Christmas Show”)

The Nanny (Season 6, Episode 10 - “The Hanukkah Story”)

The OC (Season 1, Episode 13 - “The Best Chrismukkah Ever”)

The OC (Season 4, Episode 7 - “The Chrismukk-huh?”)

The Wayans Bros. (Season 5, Episode 11 - “A Country Christmas”)

The West Wing (Season 2, Episode 10 - “Noel”)

Vampire Diaries (Season 6, Episode 10 - “Christmas Through Your Eyes”)

Kids Christmas Movies on Max

8-Bit Christmas (2021)

A Christmas Mystery (2022)

A Christmas Story (1983)

A Christmas Story 2 (2012)

A Christmas Story Christmas (2022)

A Dennis the Menace Christmas (2007)

A Hollywood Christmas (2022)

A SESAME STREET Christmas Carol (2006)

Angels Sing (2012)

Arthur Christmas (2011)

Christmas Eve on SESAME STREET (1978)

Elmo & Tango Holiday Helpers (12/7) (2023)

Elmo Saves Christmas (1996)

Fred Claus (2007)

Hank Zipzer's Christmas Catastrophe (2016)

Jack Frost (1998)

Kids Baking Championship

My Gift: A Christmas Special from Carrie Underwood (2020)

Once Upon a SESAME STREET Christmas (2016)

Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays (2012)

The Polar Express (2004)

Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale (2007)

Tom And Jerry: Santa's Little Helpers (2014)

Family Christmas Movies on Max

Are We Done Yet? (2007)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Click (2006)

Coraline (2009)

Daddy Day Care (2003)

Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who! (2008)

Evan Almighty (2007)

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

Father of the Bride (2021)

Get Smart (2008)

Goonies (1985)

Happy Feet (2011)

Happy Feet Two (2011)

Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008)

Jumanji (1995)

Marley & Me (2008)

Mirror Mirror (2012)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002)

My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (2014)

Paddington 2 (2017)

Pitch Perfect 2 (2015)

Robots (2005)

Scoob! (2020)

Shazam! (2019)

Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021)

Spirited Away (2001)

DC League of Super-Pets (2022)

The Book of Life (2014)

The Lego Movie (2014)

The Lego Movie 2 (2019)

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

The Wizard of Oz (1939)

Tom & Jerry: The Movie (2021)

Tooth Fairy (2010)

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)