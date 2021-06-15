Wendy's Expands Partnership with Adult Swim on Hit Series RICK AND MORTY

Wubba Lubba Grub Grub! Wendy's® and Adult Swim's RICK AND MORTY are back at it again. TODAY they announced year two of a wide-ranging partnership tied to the Emmy ® Award-winning hit series' fifth season, premiering this Sunday, June 20. Signature elements of this season's promotion include two new show-themed mixes in more than 5,000 Coca-Cola Freestyle machines in Wendy's locations across the country, free Wendy's in-app delivery and a restaurant pop-up in Los Angeles with a custom fan drive-thru experience.



"Wendy's is such a great partner, we had to continue our cosmic journey with them," said Tricia Melton, CMO of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics. "Thanks to them and Coca-Cola, fans can celebrate RICK AND MORTY Day with a Portal Time Lemon Lime in one hand and a BerryJerryboree in the other. And to quote the wise Rick Sanchez from season 4, we looked right into the bleeding jaws of capitalism and said, yes daddy please."



"We're big fans of RICK AND MORTY and continuing another season with our partnership with entertainment powerhouse Adult Swim," says Carl Loredo, Chief Marketing Officer at the Wendy's Company. "We love finding authentic ways to connect with this passionate fanbase and are excited to extend the Rick & Morty experience into our menu, incredible content and great delivery deals all season long."



Thanks to the innovative team at Coca-Cola, fans will be able to sip on two new flavor mixes created especially for the series starting on Wednesday, June 16 at more than 5,000 Wendy's locations through August 22, the date of the RICK AND MORTY season five finale.

To sweeten the deal, fans can score free delivery from Wendy's in-app* from June 17 - July 1, no minimum purchase necessary.



"Choice and customization are not fads - they're here to stay," said Eric Lewis, Coca-Cola Freestyle Marketing Director. "We're tapping into that reality and celebrating the passion of RICK AND MORTY fans by creating these limited-time, custom drinks just for them."



Fans in the Los Angeles area can visit Morty's, a weekend-long restaurant pop-up at Wendy's Panorama City location on June 18-20. Morty's will feature a show-inspired menu, like the Jerry's Single, paired with an out-of-this-world experience. Navigate your spaceship or car through a custom LED drive-thru experience, receive a Rick and Morty-themed menu and be one of the lucky few to enjoy the limited-edition Pickle Rick Pickle Frosty®, a pickle twist on the iconic Vanilla Frosty®, only available at Morty's.



The continued partnership will bring Wendy's fans nationwide "fresh" access to RICK AND MORTY across a variety of touchpoints including the restaurant pop-up, in-store branding, and new custom content on linear and digital to celebrate Global RICK AND MORTY Day and the premiere of season five.



"Wendy's and Adult Swim's partnership has brought content to fans in the most authentic and creative ways beginning with our Adult Swim Festival in 2019," says Katrina Cukaj, Lead of Ad Sales & Partnerships, WarnerMedia. "We are thrilled to continue growing our relationship with Wendy's for a second year to reach consumers across multiple platforms in bigger and more exciting ways."



Global RICK AND MORTY Day kicks off the worldwide premiere of season five around the world starting on Sunday, June 20 at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S.