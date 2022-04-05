Watch: ALT-J Performs on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!
Alt-J is set to embark on a North American tour with Portugal, The Man.
Alt-J performed "Hard Drive Gold" from their new album The Dream last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The Dream is available everywhere now. Last night's performance comes as a pit stop on Alt-J's two-month U.S. and Canada tour with Portugual. The Man. For tickets and tour updates visit https://altjandptm.com.
alt-J 2022 North American Tour With Portugal. The Man with special guest Cherry Glazerr 3/23-4/17
Dates are as follows:
April 5, 2022 - Salt Lake City UT - UCCU Center
April 7, 2022 - Kansas City MO - Cable Dahmer Arena
April 8, 2022 - Cincinnati OH - PromoWest Pavillion at Ovation
April 9, 2022 - Columbus OH - Schottenstein Center
April 11, 2022 - New York NY - Madison Square Garden
April 13, 2022 - Philadelphia PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann
April 14, 2022 - Boston MA - Agganis Arena
April 15, 2022 - Montreal QC - Place Bell
Apri 17, 2022 - Toronto ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum
Watch the performance below!
Follow alt-J