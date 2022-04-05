Watch: ALT-J Performs on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

Alt-J performed "Hard Drive Gold" from their new album The Dream last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The Dream is available everywhere now. Last night's performance comes as a pit stop on Alt-J's two-month U.S. and Canada tour with Portugual. The Man. For tickets and tour updates visit https://altjandptm.com.

alt-J 2022 North American Tour With Portugal. The Man with special guest Cherry Glazerr 3/23-4/17

Dates are as follows:

April 5, 2022 - Salt Lake City UT - UCCU Center

April 7, 2022 - Kansas City MO - Cable Dahmer Arena

April 8, 2022 - Cincinnati OH - PromoWest Pavillion at Ovation

April 9, 2022 - Columbus OH - Schottenstein Center

April 11, 2022 - New York NY - Madison Square Garden

April 13, 2022 - Philadelphia PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann

April 14, 2022 - Boston MA - Agganis Arena

April 15, 2022 - Montreal QC - Place Bell

Apri 17, 2022 - Toronto ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum

Watch the performance below!

Follow alt-J

Instagram / Website / Twitter / Facebook / TikTok