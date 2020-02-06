Watch A New Episode Of THE COLLECTION Featuring Brian Ray

GIBSON TV, the iconic, American-made guitar maker's first-ever all-original, worldwide online network--features original series from THE WORLD'S BEST storytellers.

Watch the new episode of "The Collection" below!

Today, February 6, GIBSON TV has premiered the second episode of the series titled "THE COLLECTION" which takes viewers on a deep dive into the extraordinary, personal guitar collections of music's biggest artists. In this episode, host Mark Agnesi joins Brian Ray the longtime guitarist, bassist and singer for Paul McCartney. Ray spent 14 years as guitarist and musical director for Etta James, and for the last 17 years has played and toured the world with Paul McCartney. Ray's first professional recording session was as one of the Crypt Kicker 5 on the hit "Monster Mash."

Over the course of his 40 plus year career, Brian Ray has amassed and incredible collection of some of the world's rarest vintage guitars. Brian is such a fan of Gibson guitars he had a Les Paul shaped infinity swimming pool added to his desert home. Watch as Brian Ray unveils his treasure trove of a collection long with the stories behind the guitars including: 1957 Les Paul Std. Goldtop,1959 Les Paul Std Burst, 1957 Les Paul TV Model used by Richie Cunningham on "Happy Days," 1962 Les Paul SG Junior in Sunburst one of a kind, 1962 Les Paul SG Std with Ebony block--which was the inspiration for Ray's recently released Gibson Custom Brian Ray SG Jr., a super-rare 1963 Hummingbird Dove, as well as, a handful of 60's era Fenders, a late 50's Harmony Meteor and many more.





