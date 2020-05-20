WarnerMedia Bolsters HBO Max Launch with New Distribution Partners

WarnerMedia, a division of AT&T Inc., announced today a robust slate of new distribution agreements that will make HBO Max, the company's highly anticipated streaming platform, widely available to customers at launch later this month. Covering a range of categories and platforms, including cable and broadband operators, gaming consoles and connected TVs, the newest companies to sign on to distribute HBO Max at launch include Altice USA, Cox Communications, Microsoft, National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC), Samsung, Sony Interactive Entertainment and Verizon. These companies join AT&T, Apple, Charter, Google, Hulu and Youtube TV in offering HBO Max to their customers at launch.



HBO Max will debut May 27, 2020 with 10,000 hours of curated content and a programming lineup that offers something for everyone in the home. Anchored by the entire HBO service, the platform will also include an exciting roster of new original series, fan-favorite series and films from across WarnerMedia's rich library and key third-party licensed programs and movies. HBO Max will be available from WarnerMedia at $14.99 per month.



"The launch of HBO Max is an important milestone for our company, and we're excited that these valued partners will be on board for the launch," said Rich Warren, president of WarnerMedia Distribution. "Through our expansive distribution pipeline, millions of customers will have immediate access to a best-in-class streaming experience come May 27."



Detailed information about each distributors' offering for HBO Max is as follows:



Altice USA has signed on to distribute HBO Max, giving all of its existing Optimum and Suddenlink HBO and HBO NOW subscribers immediate access to HBO Max and its expanded programming offering at launch. HBO Max will be available to these customers in addition to their existing HBO linear and on demand services and at no extra cost. Customers will be able to access HBO Max by downloading the app or accessing it on desktop and logging in using their Altice One, Optimum or Suddenlink credentials. Altice's remaining and new customers will be able to purchase HBO Max directly from the company as part of a cable TV package, as an add-on to a video package, or as a standalone streaming service available to internet-only customers.



Verizon has signed on to distribute HBO Max to customers through its Fios TV and Fios Internet services. All of Verizon's existing Fios customers who subscribe to HBO or HBO NOW will get immediate access to HBO Max at launch and at no extra cost. HBO Max will be available to these customers in addition to their existing HBO linear or streaming services. Those customers can use their Fios login credentials to access HBO Max either on supported devices through the app or via desktop. Verizon's remaining and new Fios TV and Fios Internet customers will be able to purchase HBO Max directly from the company, as an add-on to video services or as a standalone streaming service available to internet-only customers.



Cox Communications, the largest private telecom provider in the U.S., will give all of Cox Contour's existing HBO subscribers immediate access to HBO Max at launch and at no extra cost, in addition to their existing HBO linear and on demand services. Customers will be able to log into the HBO Max app on supported devices or access it on desktop and log in using their Cox account credentials. All remaining and new customers will be able to purchase HBO Max directly from Cox.



HBO Max will be made available at launch to independent cable and broadband operators - such as WOW!, Atlantic Broadband, RCN, Grande Communications & Wave, and MCTV, among others - through a new agreement with NCTC, on behalf of its 750 member companies throughout the U.S. and its territories. Existing HBO customers of the participating NCTC member companies will be given access to HBO Max at launch at no extra cost and new customers will be able to purchase HBO Max directly through their cable or broadband provider. The offering will then roll out more widely in the coming months, with additional member companies having the opportunity to provide the offering to their customers. For a full list of NCTC's member companies, visit nctconline.org.



HBO Max will be available on PlayStation® 4 systems at launch. PlayStation® users in the U.S. who subscribe to HBO Max will be able to download the HBO Max app via the PlayStation®Store and access its full programming slate directly through their consoles for a seamless viewing experience beginning May 27.



Users of Microsoft's popular Xbox One gaming consoles in the U.S. who subscribe to HBO Max will be also able to access the platform at launch. The HBO Max app will be available on current Xbox One consoles and via the Microsoft Store on day one.



Finally, HBO Max will now be available through select Samsung TVs, bolstering the platform's U.S. distribution to include a television manufacturer at launch. Owners of Samsung smart TVs - models from 2016 through 2020 - will be able to download and purchase HBO Max directly, offering another seamless viewing option for customers looking to access this best-in-class content experience.



In addition to including HBO favorites, Max Originals available at launch include Love Life, On the Record, Legendary, Craftopia, Looney Tunes and The Not Too Late Show with Elmo. Throughout the summer, new Max Originals will debut, including Karma, an original second season of the critically acclaimed DC fan favorite Doom Patrol, an original second season of Sesame Workshop's animated series Esme & Roy, the return of the critically beloved mystery comedy Search Party, Adventure Time: Distant Lands- BMO, the three-part documentary series Expecting Amy, the adult animated comedy Close Enough, the 1988-set comedy Frayed, the heart-warming British animal rescue series The Dog House, the generational family docuseries The House of Ho, the animated children's series Tig N' Seek, and Seth Rogen's feature length comedy An American Pickle.



More information about HBO Max is available at www.hbomax.com/.

Related Articles View More TV Stories