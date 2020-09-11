Warner Records Releases UNPREGNANT Official Soundtrack

Listen to it below!

In partnership with HBO Max and Picturestart, Warner Records has released the official soundtrack for the new HBO Max original feature-length film, Unpregnant. The 10-song album features "White Line Runaways" written by Linda Perry and performed by Fefe Dobson, a brand-new song by Warner Records' own Gary Clark Jr., as well as tracks from Warner Records rising stars The Regrettes, Amy Allen, and Malia Civetz, plus Maggie Rogers, Maren Morris, Greta Van Fleet, and more. Unpregnant is available to stream now on HBO Max.

In Unpregnant, seventeen-year-old Veronica (Haley Lu Richardson) never thought she'd want to fail a test-that is, until she finds herself staring at a piece of plastic with a blue plus. With a promising college-bound future now disappearing before her eyes, Veronica considers a decision she never imagined she'd have to make. This never-taken-lightly decision leads her on a 1000 mile hilarious road trip to New Mexico over three days with her ex-best friend, Bailey (Barbie Ferreira) where they discover sometimes the most important choice you'll make in life is who your friends are.

Listen to the full soundtrack below.

Official Tracklisting:

Malia Civetz - "Broke Boy" Deap Vally - "Get Gone" Amy Allen - "Difficult" The Regrettes - "California Friends" Kirby - "I Love Me Too" Maren Morris (feat. Brothers Osborne) - "All My Favorite People" Greta Van Fleet - "Lover, Leaver (Taker, Believer)" Maggie Rogers - "Alaska" Gary Clark Jr. - "Head Hunting Road Dogs" Fefe Dobson - "White Line Runaways"

