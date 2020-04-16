WORLD OF DANCE to Return in 2020

NBC's World of Dance hasn't been on air for almost a year, but according to GoldDerby, the fourth season has been filmed and audiences can expect it this summer, with its official premiere date to be announced in the coming weeks.

NBC's hit dance competition series "World of Dance" is led by a judging team of extraordinary dance superstars - Jennifer Lopez (who also serves as an executive producer), Derek Hough, NE-YO and host Scott Evans.



The series, from Universal Television Alternative Studio and Nuyorican Productions, gives dancers the platform to showcase their talents and the opportunity to receive a life-altering grand prize of $1 million.



In partnership with preeminent global dance brand World of Dance, the series brings the world's elite dancers together to compete in epic battles of artistry, precision and athleticism. Solo dancers will compete against duos and crews in an unlimited range of dance, including hip-hop, popping, locking, tap, ballet, break dancing, ballroom, stomping and more.



The contestants are handpicked from qualifying events around the nation and thousands of online submissions. The competitors are divided into four divisions: Junior (17 years old and under, 1-4 dancers), Junior Team (17 years old and under, 5-15 dancers), Upper (18 years old and older, 1-4 dancers), Upper Team (18 years old and older, 5-15 dancers). Our panel of experts score the acts using a precise point system developed by World of Dance, using the following criteria: Performance, Technique, Choreography, Creativity and Presentation. The competition consists of five rounds: Qualifiers, Duels, The Cut, Divisional Final and the World Final. In the first four rounds, dancers only compete within their division, but in the World Final - the winner from each division will compete against each other for the grand prize.





Related Articles View More TV Stories