WORLD NEWS TONIGHT's David Muir Reports 'Return to Normandy'

During the week of the 75th anniversary of D-Day, "World News Tonight" anchor David Muir documents THE JOURNEY for a half dozen World War II veterans from all over the country who are traveling back to Normandy making the trip with them. The reports include interviews with veterans from Tennessee, California, Alabama, Florida and Nevada, among others.

Muir will anchor the broadcast from London on Tuesday, June 4, and from Normandy on Wednesday, June 5, and Thursday, June 6.

The week-long series airs the week of June 3 on "World News Tonight with David Muir" and on a special edition of "Nightline," Thursday, June 6. Muir will also file reports for "Good Morning America" and ABC News Digital on the D-Day anniversary.

Almin Karamehmedovic is executive producer of "World News Tonight with David Muir" and Steven Baker is the executive producer of "Nightline."

